December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Bakersfield Condors (9-10-2-0) cruised past the San Antonio Rampage (12-10-1-0) by a 5-1 score on at AT&T Center. LW David Gust had two goals and RW Mitch Callahan had three points (1g-2a) as that line combined for eight points. RW Iiro Pakarinen added a power-play goal for his second goal in two games.
Bakersfield plays game two of a five-game road trip on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Texas Stars.
QUICK HITS> THREE STARS: 1. Gust (BAK) 2. Pasquale (BAK) 3. Callahan (BAK). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; SA - 1/3. SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; SA - 37. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Pasquale (4-5-1; 37/36); SA - Husso (3-3-0; 30/25).
RW Iiro Pakarinen has power-play goals in two straight. C Brad Malone notched an assist and now has eight points (3g-5a) over a six-game point streak. LW David Gust, for the second time, had a multi-goal game against San Antonio. RW Mitch Callahan has goals in two straight road games and had a three-point night (1g-2a)
The Condors are 3-0-1 against San Antonio this season. Scratches: Gust, Bear, Hamilton, Fayne, Gambardella.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2017
- CHICAGO WOLVES HEADLINES: WAKE UP, SAN DIEGO! - Chicago Wolves
- San Antonio Drops 5-1 Decision to Bakersfield - San Antonio Rampage
- Gust Gets Two as Condors Cruise in San Antonio, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Recall Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Receive Veteran Forward Matt Moulson on Loan from Buffalo - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - CRUNCH CONTINUE UPWARD CLIMB WITH WEEK 9 SWEEP. - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Hanley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Hillside Family of Agencies to Hold Special Santa Gift Wish Drive Decem - Syracuse Crunch
- Lough Joins Wolves Blue Line - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign Game: Reign and Roadrunners Collide in the Desert - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Coach's Show Returns - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tiffels Comes Back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Weekly Update - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Rampage to Host Star Wars Night December 9 - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Sign Joseph to Entry-Level Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Welcome Dean Lowry, Josh Jones - Milwaukee Admirals
- Teddy Bear Toss Nets 4,970 Stuffed Animals for Valley Youth House - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Shop with Hillside Youth - Syracuse Crunch
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Jacob Graves to Monsters from ECHL - Cleveland Monsters
- The Bridgeport Report. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers