Gust Gets Two as Condors Cruise in San Antonio, 5-1

SAN ANTONIO - The Bakersfield Condors (9-10-2-0) cruised past the San Antonio Rampage (12-10-1-0) by a 5-1 score on at AT&T Center. LW David Gust had two goals and RW Mitch Callahan had three points (1g-2a) as that line combined for eight points. RW Iiro Pakarinen added a power-play goal for his second goal in two games.

Bakersfield plays game two of a five-game road trip on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Texas Stars.

QUICK HITS> THREE STARS: 1. Gust (BAK) 2. Pasquale (BAK) 3. Callahan (BAK). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; SA - 1/3. SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; SA - 37. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Pasquale (4-5-1; 37/36); SA - Husso (3-3-0; 30/25).

RW Iiro Pakarinen has power-play goals in two straight. C Brad Malone notched an assist and now has eight points (3g-5a) over a six-game point streak. LW David Gust, for the second time, had a multi-goal game against San Antonio. RW Mitch Callahan has goals in two straight road games and had a three-point night (1g-2a)

The Condors are 3-0-1 against San Antonio this season. Scratches: Gust, Bear, Hamilton, Fayne, Gambardella.

