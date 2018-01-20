Gus Young Returns from San Jose of the AHL

January 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades
ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that defenseman Gus Young has returned to the team on loan from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL)
Young, 26, returns to the Everblades where he has collected a career high 22 points (3g, 19a) in 28 games played this season. Young logged two assists in five appearances with the Barracuda during his recent call up.
Last season, Young recorded four points in 29 AHL appearances split between the San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves. In addition, the 6-2, 200-pound blueliner also registered three points (1g, 2a) in 13 games played with the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL).
From 2014-2016, Young accumulated 31 points (8g, 23a) in 132 AHL contests split between the Worcester Sharks and San Jose Barracuda.
Prior to his professional career, Young played four seasons at Yale University compiling 40 points (12g, 28a) in 110 collegiate games from 2010-2014. The Dedham, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh-round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
The Florida Everblades head to the Amway Center on Saturday to take on the Wawa Sunshine Cup rival Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Upcoming Home Games: Friday, February 2, vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Saturday February 3, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.
