Gulls Win Fourth Consecutive Game with 3-2 Win over Condors

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls (28-13-2-2, 60 pts.) won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 10-1-0 the last 11 games in a 3-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors (19-20-5-1; 44 pts.) at Rabobank Arena on Friday night. San Diego has now won seven of its last eight road games (7-1-0) and earned standings points in 12 of their last 13 road contests dating back to Dec. 29 at Texas (11-1-0-1).

The Gulls have also won 17 of the last 20 games (17-2-0-1) overall and earned standings points in 16 of the last 17 games (15-1-0-1) while outscoring their opponents 62-25 over that span.

San Diego scored two power play goals for the third consecutive game with tallies coming from Shea Theodore and Chris Wagner. Nic Kerdiles (1-12) scored the game-winning goal to extend his point streak to four games (1-56), while Gulls goaltender Dustin Tokarski (11-6-1) made 25 saves and improved to 4-0-0 against Bakersfield this season.

The Condors controlled play for a majority of the first period as the home club caught San Diego on its heels. All of Bakersfield's momentum came to a halt when Taylor Beck went to the box for slashing at 15:36.

A minute into the power play Theodore potted his second goal of the season on a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic. Theodore registered his third multi-point game of the season after being reassigned by the Anaheim Ducks to San Diego earlier in the day.

Bakersfield rookie and fourth overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft Jesse Puljujarvi scored his sixth goal of the season when he corralled a loose puck and beat Tokarski with a turnaround shot to tie the game at 5:48 of the second period. The 18-year-old now has 4-15 points over his last five contests for the Condors.

The teams traded chances throughout the middle frame, but the game remained knotted 1-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.

San Diego earned a power play early in the third period and cashed in when Chris Wagner put home the rebound off Theodore's shot from the point. Wagner now has 10 goals on the season and three in his past five games.

Kerdiles extended the Gulls' lead to 3-1 at 18:45 of the final stanza when he picked Puljujarvi's pocket at the blue line and snapped the puck past Gustavsson on a breakaway to give San Diego some needed insurance.

Bakersfield struck back 15 seconds later with Dillon Simpson's second of the year at 19:00 of the final period, but the Gulls played tight defense in the final minute to earn their Pacific Division-leading 14th road win of the campaign.

San Diego returns home tomorrow night to kick off a three-game homestand against the Tucson Roadrunners at Valley View Casino Center (7 p.m.). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting AXS.com/Gulls or by phone at (619) 359-4730.

