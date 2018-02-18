Gulls Win Eighth in a Row

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego tied a club record with their eighth consecutive win tonight following a 5-2 victory over the Ontario Reign at View Casino Center. The eight-game win streak matches the all-time club record of eight straight wins set from Nov. 11-Dec. 2, 2016. San Diego has also won four consecutive home games and improved to 6-0-0-0 this month where the club has earned an all-time record of 24-4-0-1 (.845%) in February.

Kevin Boyle stopped a club record 53 shots for a career high sixth straight win and his 16th of the season to lead all AHL rookie goaltenders. Boyle's 53 saves were a club record for the most saves in a game, surpassing his previous mark of 46 set on Jan. 6 vs. San Jose and Reto Berra's 46 saves the previous night (Jan. 5 vs. San Jose). Boyle also set a club record for most shots faced (53) in a single game, surpassing his 48 shots faced on Jan. 5.

Boyle has posted an 11-2-0 record with a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA) and .947 save percentage (SV%) in his last 13 games. He is also 10-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .953 SV% in his last 11 home starts. Boyle also had a career high 117:56 shutout streak snapped that dated back to the second period on Feb. 10 at San Jose.

Sam Carrick scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist for his second consecutive multi-point game (1-1=2). The two points marked his third goal and fifth point in the last two games (3-2=5). Carrick also has nine points (4-5=9) in his last six games and 20 points (5-15=20) in his last 18 games.

Eric Fehr extended his goal-scoring streak to four games (4-1=5) with his team-leading 17th tally of the season. Fehr has scored 14 goals (14-8=22) in his last 25 games.

Defenseman Keaton Thompson recorded a goal and assist (1-1=2) for his second multi-point game in his last three contests. Thompson has collected 1-4=5 points in his last four games.

Kalle Kossila recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season with his team-leading 23rd and 24th assists of the season. Kossila has 19 assists (8-19=27 points) in his last 23 games.

Corey Tropp also recorded two assists (0-2=2) in his seventh multi-point game of the season. Tropp has 2-5=7 points in his last six games and 11-14=25 points in his last 22 games.

Andy Welinski scored his seventh goal of the season and added an assist for his second straight multi-point game (1-1=2). Welinski has earned seven assists in his last seven games (1-7=8).

Kevin Roy pushed his point streak to five games (1-5=6) with an assist on San Diego's opening goal. Roy has 17 points in his last 17 games (6-11=17).

Giovanni Fiore scored his 13th goal and 24th point of the season, both pacing club rookies.

In his season debut with San Diego, defenseman Korbinian Holzer earned an assist for his first point of the AHL season. Holzer was assigned by the Anaheim Ducks to San Diego on Feb. 14 after going scoreless in 14 NHL games with the Ducks.

Tonight's attendance was 12,920, a sellout, marking the fourth of the season and eighth total in three seasons.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Andy Welinski

On the eight straight wins

I think the biggest part is not even looking at the streak and just taking it day by day, and I think that's been good for us. We are playing different opponents every night and even within those games they are different. Every single one is different. We have done a good job of sticking to our game plan and playing our game more than getting sucked into theirs.

On the shift of momentum in the first period

Coming into our building you know they're going to be strong and they're going to give us a push right off the pop. We maybe could have been a little better but I think we weathered the storm well and stuck to our game plan and it started to pay off late into the first.

On playing with Korbinian Holzer

It's a little different actually playing with both (right handed defensemen) so it was a little different, but he's obviously played at a higher level than a lot of the guys so he can definitely hold his own. I think he did a great job. For me it was obviously great to have confidence in another person skating out there. I think that's definitely a strength in our team, the confidence we have in each other so he fit right in.

On improvements needed for tomorrow against Ontario

I think the first 10-12 minutes of the game we were making the first play and a little behind in making the second play out of the zone. I think maybe clean that up a little bit but we are going to have to come back and do a lot of the same things we did this evening.

Korbinian Holzer

On his first game of the season

I think obviously it was a little rusty on my side a couple of plays I think I could have made better plays on but overall I think that once I got my legs going a little bit it was good. Overall I felt it was solid and it was good playing with Andy (Welinski). We got a couple goals out there so it was overall okay and we had good puck movement. Once we get going and I get used to playing more again it should get better.

On the tensions at the end of the third period

I think that at the start we should try and match their intensity. They are probably going to come out hard again like today. I think we went on our heels early and we need to try and meet their push more, try and stay out of the box, control our emotions, play within the whistles and score on all our chances.

Dallas Eakins

On what was said on the bench after the first 10 minutes of the game

It is more of a constant message that all the things we have been talking about, the critical moments and the habits. We are big believers in habits and that your habits really make the individual play, and the one thing we have worked a lot on is finding different ways to score goals and that certainly was a great illustration of that.

On Kevin Boyle

Excellent again. He looks big in the net, he is very calm and cool, and was very, very good for us.

On the team's eight-game win streak

Streaks don't really mean anything to us. All that matters to us now is tomorrow's game and I think that's the only way you can go about it. The most intelligent way to go about it and we are not going to stray from that. I think it's good to get rewarded for good habits but I think confidence comes from practice and that process of being great every day turning into a reward. The eight games in a row that we have won, will it help us tomorrow night? I don't know, we will have to wait until tomorrow and see but I will say this: It certainly doesn't hurt us.

On keys to success for tomorrow's game

Our sticks weren't great tonight. A lot of pucks were coming through our sticks and I think that we can slow them down a little bit better throughout the neutral zone. In the end it's not the shots that count, it's the goals for and the goals against.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.