Gulls Snap Wild's Streak with 3-1 Win

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (18-19-2-1, 39 points) were defeated by the San Diego Gulls (17-12-2-1, 37 points) 3-1 in front of 4,248 fans on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena. San Diego's Antoine Laganiere scored his second goal of the game with 2:12 remaining in regulation, breaking a 1-1 tie and giving the Gulls a lead they would not relinquish. Iowa goalie Steve Michalek (6-8-1) stopped 29 of 31 as his club saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt. Gulls goalie Jhonas Enroth (3-1-0) stopped 22 of 23 for the victory. Wild forward Kurtis Gabriel scored his team's lone goal. Iowa continues a four-game home stand at 7 PM on Wednesday with Grand Rapids.

San Diego opened the scoring at 11:22 of the first period off Antoine Laganiere's seventh goal of the season. Forward Corey Tropp worked the puck down the left-wing side of the Iowa zone and dropped a pass back to the blueline. Laganiere scooped up the pass and skated in between the circles. He fired a shot that deflected off traffic and past goalie Steve Michalek for the 1-0 first-period lead.

After a scoreless second period, the Wild pulled even at 11:48 of the third period. Left wing Kurtis Gabriel swept in behind the Gulls net with the puck and snapped a wrist shot past Jhonas Enroth for his fifth goal of the year and a 1-1 tie. Forwards Marc Hagel and Adam Gilmour each had an assist on the play. The Gulls used a late power play to regain their 2-1 lead at 17:48. Antoine Laganiere netted his second of the game off his own rebound, with assists from Tropp and Kossila. Defenseman Brandon Montour added an empty-net goal at 19:06 for the 3-1 final.

Iowa continues a four-game home stand with a Winning Wednesday on Jan. 18 at 7 PM with the Grand Rapids Griffins. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance will be handed a ticket to the game on Feb. 8 upon exit. Those 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10. Fans that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket.

Iowa welcomes the Texas Stars for a two games to close out the home stand, starting on Friday. Jan. 20 at 7 PM. The team celebrates Red, White and Blue Night for Military Appreciation, presented by Casey's and Billions Buick. The first 1,500 fans to the game will be handed a Kurtis Gabriel bobblehead, sponsored by Krist Insurance and Nash Icon. Plato's Closet is sponsoring a clothes drive that benefits Central Iowa Shelter and Services. Fans may also enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. Patrons may stick around after the game for a postgame skate. Fans may bring their own skates or rent skates for $2 to benefit the American Diabetes Association.

Iowa closes out the lengthy home stand with Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 21st at 7 PM. Parmalee headlines Country Night with a postgame concert, presented by Nash FM, Nash Icon, Catch Des Moines, Jim Beam Apple and Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk. Fans may indulge in Jim Beam drink specials, including a $5 Beam Apple Orchard or a $10 Beam Apple Orchard in a mason jar. VIP Packages for the Parmalee show are available starting at $150. The Brewdog pack is also available, which features a beer/hot dog voucher at the game and a voucher for a free drink at Legends Bar and Grill.

American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2017

