Gulls Offense Erupts in Crusher of Win

NEWPORT, R.I. - The Gulls' offense recorded 22 hits in a 20-3 victory over the Valley Blue Sox on Monday night. Newport pitcher Erik Miller took advantage of the early run support in his five innings of work giving up five hits with only two earned runs and six strikeouts, earning the win. Miller was relieved by Jonathan Heasley and Cole O'Connor who combined for one earned run on two hits in their four innings of relief.

Newport took an early 3-0 lead with JJ Bleday's RBI double and a two RBI single from Bruce Steel. In the second inning, the Gulls scored another three runs off an Andrew Daschbach three-run homerun to put Newport up, 6-0. The Blue Sox fought back in the top of the frame managing to score two runs off a Newport fielding error to put them within striking distance. But in the bottom of the 3rd, Newport responded, scoring another two runs off Ty Duvall's two-run blast, to go ahead, 8-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Sox faced 17 Newport batters in the frame with the Gulls putting up a total of 11 runs. Both Tyler Green and Gabe Snyder earned two RBI singles each and Daschbach added an RBI single. Then, Kameron Misner reached on an error, scoring two runs in the process. Steel and Duvall each earned their third RBIs of the game off of a RBI singles in the bottom the fourth, bringing Newport's lead to 19-2.

In the seventh inning the Blue Sox loaded the bases and then scored off of a walk. Newport quickly responded adding another run to its lead with an RBI double from Green. The last inning and half went scoreless leaving Newport with the 20-3 victory.

Daschbach led Newport's offense going 4-6 with four RBI and four runs scored. For Valley, starter Andrew Sipowicz took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits over three innings pitched.

Tomorrow, the Gulls (5-11) will travel to take on the Keene Swamp Bats (6-10) in a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. Both games can be watched and listened to on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

