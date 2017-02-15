Gulls End Iowa Streaks with 5-1 Victory

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (25-20-5-2, 57 points) were defeated by the San Diego Gulls (27-13-2-2, 58 points) 5-1 in front of 6,764 fans at Valley View Casino Center. The Gulls scored three times in the second period to pull away from Iowa and skate to their sixth straight home win. San Diego goalie Jhonas Enroth (12-2-0) stopped 20 of 21 for the win, while Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Andy Welinski each had a goal and an assist in the win. Iowa goalie Steve Michalek (10-10-1) made 34 saves in the defeat, ending his personal four-game winning streak. Forward Teemu Pulkkinen scored the lone goal for Iowa, as the team saw its team record nine-game road-winning streak come to a close. Iowa's team record 11-game point streak (7-0-3-1) also came to an end. The Wild now has points in 15 of its last 17 games, with both regulation losses come to the Gulls. With the win, the Gulls now have points in 15 of the last 16 games (14-1-0-1) and 19 of the last 21 (16-2-1-2). Iowa plays in Ontario at 9 PM CST on Wednesday.

The Gulls claimed the game's first lead at 10:10 of the opening period when center Ryan Garbutt and Nick Sorensen created a turnover in the Wild zone. Garbutt then centered for Jordan Samuels-Thomas, who beat Steve Michalek over the shoulder for his 10th goal of the year and a 1-0 lead for the Gulls. Iowa countered and tied the game late in the first period with 34-seconds left in the opening frame. Pat Cannone picked up a puck at center ice and slipped a pass to Teemu Pulkkinen on the right-wing side. Pulkkinen carried in over the San Diego blueline and blasted a slapshot past Jhonas Enroth, tying the game 1-1 with his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The Gulls used a power play to regain the lead at 2-1 less than five minutes into the middle frame. Defenseman Andy Welinski walkd in from the blueline and ripped a shot through traffic and past Michalek for the 2-1 San Diego lead. Kevin Roy and Max Gortx each had an assist on the Welinski's third goal of the season. The Gulls lead grew to 3-1 at 6:57 with a tally by defenseman Jaycob Megna. Megna scooped up a long rebound and beat Michalek over the glove for his fourth goal of the year. Nic Kerdiles and Brian Cooper each had the assist on the goal. San Diego made it 4-1 after forward Scott Sabourin took off and scored on a breakaway at 12:44. His fifth goal of the year was assisted by Samuels-Thomas and Welinski.

The Gulls added a power-play goal at 16:01, pushing the San Diego lead to 5-1. Morley jammed in a rebound for his second goal of the season. Sorensen and Roy each had an assist on the goal.

After games in San Diego and Ontario, Iowa returns home to play the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans to arrive receive a Crash bobblehead in celebration of Crash's birthday, presented by Better Business Bureau and NASH ICON. Following the conclusion of the game, there is a full mascot autograph session, highlighted by Crash, and a postgame skate. Fans may rent skates, benefiting American Heart Association. Subway Combo packs are also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa and Cleveland meet again on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. It is Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full). Fans may bring in a Subway Receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

