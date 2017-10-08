October 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following date and time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2017-18 regular season schedule:
Friday, Feb. 16 - game is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. PT
Please contact the Gulls communications office with any questions.
gulls- SanDiegoGulls.com
Media Contact:
Steve Brown, San Diego Gulls, (619) 359-4704
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2017
- Sound Tigers Begin Their 17th Season Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Condors Fire 44 Shots in Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Tuch Scores Three, But Wolves Fall in 2017-18 Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Commence Cup Defense with 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Open Season with 3-1 Win over Rival Crunch - Rochester Americans
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Charlotte Checkers 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Manitoba Moose Game Recap: Manitoba 2 at Grand Rapids 5 - Manitoba Moose
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Caps Comeback Victory in Final Minute - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Drop Season Opener to Amerks, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls 2017-18 Schedule Change - San Diego Gulls