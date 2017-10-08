Gulls 2017-18 Schedule Change

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following date and time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2017-18 regular season schedule:

Friday, Feb. 16 - game is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. PT

