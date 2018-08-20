Guenther Hurls Complete Game Shutout
August 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Sean Guenther tossed the fourth complete-game shutout by a Grasshoppers starting pitcher this season in a 2-0 win in seven inning over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium. Greensboro (23-30 Second Half, 57-65 Overall) earned its 10th shutout victory of the year.
Guenther (3-3) limited the Intimidators to two hits, both singles, while walking none and striking out seven over 7.0 innings to notch the win. Spencer Moran (1-3) took the loss, working 6.0 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Connor Scott led off the game with a home run (1), the first in his professional career. The Miami Marlins selected the 18-year-old Scott in the first round (13th overall) of this June's First-Year Player Draft, and he joined Class A Greensboro on August 7.
Scott drove in Greensboro's second run of the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to cash Sam Castro for a 2-0 lead.
Monday's game was played as a 7-inning contest after the two teams completed Sunday's suspended game earlier in the evening. Kannapolis won that game, 1-0.
The Grasshoppers and Intimidators wrap up this series with a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:05 p.m. Greensboro opens its final home stand on Thursday at First National Bank Field, and tickets are available online at gsohoppers.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2018
- Contact Missing in One Run Loss to 'Jackets - Asheville Tourists
- Guenther Hurls Complete Game Shutout - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Legends With 6-5 Victory In Extras Facing BlueClaws - Lexington Legends
- Legends Top Claws 6-5 in 10 on Monday - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Phillips Leads GreenJackets to Victory - Augusta GreenJackets
- Crawdads Rout Drive on Monday Night - Greenville Drive
- Power Shuts out Charleston for Second Straight Night - West Virginia Power
- RiverDogs Blanked in Second Straight as Dermis Garcia Extends Hit Streak - Charleston RiverDogs
- Braves' Late Surge Buries 'Birds - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hoppers Shutout in Completed Game - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Held Spins Gem, Meregildo Homers Twice in 7-0 Win - Hagerstown Suns
- Moreno Doubles Twice in Monday Night Battle - Columbia Fireflies
- Fireflies Game Notes: August 20 at Hagerstown (Game 121) - Columbia Fireflies
- Promo Preview: Star Wars Night, ZOOperstars, and More - Hickory Crawdads
- Preview: Now Where Were We - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- West Virginia Power: Game Notes (august 20) - West Virginia Power
- 'Pack the Park for Midlands Gives' Raises $9,000 for Local Non-Profits - Columbia Fireflies
- Junk Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week - Charleston RiverDogs
- One-Hit Wonders and Childhood Splendor in Store as Dogs Return for Penultimate Homestand - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Guenther Hurls Complete Game Shutout
- Hoppers Shutout in Completed Game
- Preview: Now Where Were We
- Preview: Hoppers Hope to Stop Slide at Drive
- Clark Fans 8 in 5.0-Inning Relief Loss