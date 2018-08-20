Guenther Hurls Complete Game Shutout

August 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Sean Guenther tossed the fourth complete-game shutout by a Grasshoppers starting pitcher this season in a 2-0 win in seven inning over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium. Greensboro (23-30 Second Half, 57-65 Overall) earned its 10th shutout victory of the year.

Guenther (3-3) limited the Intimidators to two hits, both singles, while walking none and striking out seven over 7.0 innings to notch the win. Spencer Moran (1-3) took the loss, working 6.0 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Connor Scott led off the game with a home run (1), the first in his professional career. The Miami Marlins selected the 18-year-old Scott in the first round (13th overall) of this June's First-Year Player Draft, and he joined Class A Greensboro on August 7.

Scott drove in Greensboro's second run of the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to cash Sam Castro for a 2-0 lead.

Monday's game was played as a 7-inning contest after the two teams completed Sunday's suspended game earlier in the evening. Kannapolis won that game, 1-0.

The Grasshoppers and Intimidators wrap up this series with a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:05 p.m. Greensboro opens its final home stand on Thursday at First National Bank Field, and tickets are available online at gsohoppers.com.

