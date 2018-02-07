Gudbranson Reassigned to Solar Bears

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Alex Gudbranson has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando's American Hockey League affiliate.

Gudbranson, 23, returns to Orlando looking to build on his totals of six points (2g-4a) and 17 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Solar Bears. Following his Feb. 1 recall to Toronto, Gudbranson skated in two games with the Marlies, logging a +3 rating.

The Solar Bears battle the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series match tonight at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, as Orlando kicks off a busy February home schedule consisting of a season-high 10 games. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Fighting Four Packs, presented by CenturyLink, are now available for purchase! Pick four games and get gift certificates to Sonny's BBQ, Dick's Sporting Goods, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to our Hockey Fights Cancer Night game presented by XYMOPrint on Saturday, Feb. 17! Packs start as low as $64 and include $68 in FREE gifts!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.