GROUP STAGE RELEASED FOR THE 69th VIAREGGIO CUP

February 8, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Toronto FC News Release





Toronto FC III learned today who their opponents will be in the 69th edition of the Viareggio Cup, which will take place in the Tuscan city of Viareggio, in Italy from March 13 to March 29, 2017.

Formerly known as TFC's senior academy team, TFC III (an Under-20 squad) have been drawn into Group A, Pool 1 and will compete against current and nine-time champions Juventus FC (Italy), FK Dukla Prague (Czech Republic) and S.S. Maceratese (Italy). Group A matches will be played on Monday, March 13, Wednesday, March 15 and Saturday, March 18. The top two teams from each pool advance to the knockout round of the tournament (Round of 16 - Wednesday, March 22; Quarter Finals - Friday, March 24; Semi-Finals - Monday, March 27; Finals - Wednesday, March 29). Match times and a confirmed schedule will be announced at a later date.

"We are very excited to be going up against some of the top European academies in the world," said Toronto FC III Head Coach Danny Dichio. "This is a great opportunity for our young athletes to play meaningful matches that are televised nationally and played in front of a large number of fans."

The 40-team tournament includes academy teams from some of the world's top clubs such as S.S.C. Napoli (Italy), F.C. Internazionale Milano (Italy), A.C. Milan (Italy), FC Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia) and PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands).

