GROUP OUTINGS ON SALE AT FIRST TENNESSEE PARK

News Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Premium hospitality and group areas are on sale now for the Nashville Sounds' 2018 season, the team announced today. The Sounds host the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, April 10 to begin a 70-game home schedule at First Tennessee Park.

The Sounds offer several hospitality areas throughout the ballpark, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.

Palladium Signs Field Suites - Four Available Per Game

- Private luxury suites with a hospitality host

- Each suite includes 40 tickets and two parking passes

- May combine suites for larger groups

- Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate

- Climate-controlled suite located behind outdoor seating

- Access to the Brauer Lounge on the Club Level

- Suite catering options available

Budweiser Deck & Advance Financial Deck - Club Level

- Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level

- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (two hour service)

- Budweiser & Bud Light draft beer included

- Accommodates groups of 50-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request)

Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place

- Party porch located above the right-center field wall

- General admission seating available in porch

- Accommodates groups of 20-200 (200 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)

- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5 hour service)

Hyundai Deck

- Reserved seat in Corner Sections 101-104

- Party porch located in left field

- Accommodates groups of 20-600 (600 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)

- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5 hour service)

AMI Power Alley

- Features popular 4-Top seating

- Party area located next to The Band Box

- Accommodates groups of 20-35

- Exclusive hospitality host

The 2018 season will be the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 5 when the Sounds begin the season in New Orleans. Opening Night at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

