Group Outing and Ticketing Information Now Available for 2018 Season

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters staff are back for an exciting, fun-filled 2018 season at Bosse Field with special group outing, ticketing, birthday party, and baseball buddies packages now available.

Information is available by calling 812-435-8686, online at evansvilleotters.com, or by visiting the Bosse Field ticket office. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fans interested in booking a group outing at Bosse Field can contact the Otters' office to ask about the tent and field box picnic options or the exclusive Bud Light Lime Patio.

The picnics include tickets to the game in select seating areas and an all-you-can-eat select menu.

Fans can also inquire about reserving birthday parties and baseball buddies at Bosse Field. These are unique experiences that create unforgettable memories for years to come.

The Otters are offering two season ticket options: Full Season and Half Season. These can be purchased for general admission, Premium field box, and VIP seating areas. The Premium and VIP field box seating options feature in-seat waiting service.

For a full season, fans can enjoy all 51 Otters' home games at Bosse Field with savings of up to 25 percent off single game pricing.

Half season tickets offer fans an opportunity to enjoy savings on 25 home games!

Another ticket option is the Flex 20. The Flex 20 plan includes 20 general admission vouchers that can be used at any 2018 home game. This allows vouchers to be used in any increment and at any game to best fit your schedule.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

