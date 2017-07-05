Grizzlies Win in First Independence Day Game

News Release

Gastonia, NC- The first July 4th contest in Gastonia Grizzlies history ended well for the home club, as they defeated the Savannah Bananas by a score of 4-2 on Independence Day. Early rain may have turned some away, but a crowd of 2,021 not only saw a Grizzlies victory, but they also saw the best fireworks show of the season.

The Savannah Bananas took an early 1-0 lead in the first, after the first ball put in play resulted in an E6 that allowed Christian Hollie to reach and later score. The Bananas tacked on another run in the top of the fourth as Christian Hollie singled home Garrett Nelson and the Savannah lead was pushed to 2-0

Gastonia got on the board in the fourth as well, with Andrew Fishel driving in Lawson McArthur with an RBI single. The Grizzlies took the lead the next inning. After Chaz Davey reached on a lead-off single, Thomas Yoder hit a two-run bomb just to the right of the 380 marker in centerfield.

The Grizzlies tacked on an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single off the bat of Luke Setzer that scored Matt McGarry. Gastonia never looked back as they shut out Savannah through the final five frames.

Josh Maciejewski came on in the ninth and shut the door to earn his first save of the year and give the Grizzlies the win. Gastonia is now 1-1 in the second half and 18-12, Savannah took its first loss of the second half as they moved to 0-1 and 13-15 overall.

The Grizzlies travel to Martinsville on Wednesday, Forest City on Thursday and return home on Friday to take on the Forest City Owls in another fireworks night at Sims Legion Park.

