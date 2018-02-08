Grizzlies to Play as Zamunda Lions on "Coming to Fresno" Night, June 21

February 8, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - In 2016 they celebrated the 30th anniversary of Three Amigos! A season ago marked the 20th anniversary of the cult classic Good Burger. And if you thought those one-night only jerseys were outlandish, harken back to whatever it was King Jaffe Joffer was wearing in Coming To America.

Yes, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the Eddie Murphy-led film, and the Fresno Grizzlies will pay homage to the milestone with "Coming to Fresno" Night on Thursday, June 21 when they take on Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. Except, the "Fresno Grizzlies" will technically have the night off, as the Houston Astros' Triple-A club is rebranded for one game as the "Zamunda Lions" wearing the above uniform. The promotion is presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fans of the movie will have plenty of chances to re-live its greatness, transported back to either the fictional African country, or Queens, New York where the bulk of the movie took place:

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL, WHAT IS THAT, VELVET?: Perhaps the most-quoted line from Coming to Americagoes unanswered by King Jaffe Joffer, so to tie that up, no, velvet would be a little to robust for the players to wear in the mid-June Central California heat. But the game-worn Zamunda Lions jerseys will be available for fans to bid on in silent auction, with the winners receiving their autographed jersey right from the players' back following the game.

THEY GOT THE BIG THE MAC, WE GOT THE BIG MICK: This won't be just another game where you grab a burger and fries. A first-base concession stand will be transformed into "McDowell's" for one night only, a tribute to the Queens Boulevard fast food joint owned by Lisa's dad Cleo McDowell in Coming to America. Just so there's no confusion with another restaurant of some renown, they have the golden arches, Chukchansi Park has the golden archs. Their buns have sesame seeds, the buns in Fresno have no seeds. Fans will be able to buy "Big Micks" made to order at McDowell's inside the ballpark throughout the game.

WHEN I TELL YOU HE'S GOT HIS OWN MONEY, I MEAN THE BOY HAS GOT HIS OWN MONEY: Fans arriving early to Chukchansi Park on June 21 will be able to pick up a few "Zamunda Pounds" at the gate. Unfortunately the currency won't be good to purchase Big Micks at McDowell's, but if you are able to exchange the currency anywhere for actual U.S. dollars, we don't know you, and tell the cashier to watch more 80s movies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.