Grizzlies Take Second-Straight in Allen 3-1
February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans 3-1 Saturday night at Allen Event Center to take both games on the weekend series.
"We played some hockey today," said Head Coach/General Manager Tim Branham. "Everyone's pulling the rope and we're gaining confidence."
For the second-straight game, new addition Jake Marchment (10) gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a first period power-play goal as he tipped in a Rob Mann blast as Ryan Misiak also picked up an assist.
Utah took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal from Brad Navin (9) with 1:42 left in the second period 2:47 after Allen tied the game with a power-play goal. Austin Ortega (one goal, one assist) found Navin between the circles for a blast as Taylor Richart also picked up a helper.
The 2-1 score held for 32:44 as Utah killed two penalties to keep the lead before Austin Ortega knocked in a rebound on a James Melindy blast as Michael Pelech also picked up an assist.
Utah goaltender Joel Rumpel stopped 32 of 33 in the victory.
The Grizzlies went 2-for-6 on the power-play and 5-for-6 on the penalty-kill.
Back Home
The Grizzlies return home for a Maverik Monday Matinee Monday against Idaho at 1:30 p.m. Kids under 12 will be admitted for $6 and adults can Buy One Ticket and Get One Ticket Free with their Maverik Adventure Club Card.
Grizzlies Fight Cancer
Friday and Saturday the Grizzlies team with Stadler to fight cancer. For $20, fans can get a lower bowl ticket to either game, a Grizzlies Fight Cancer T-Shirt, $5 donated to the local organization of their choice fighting cancer and a ticket will be donated to someone fighting cancer or a family member. This offer can purchased at utahgrizzlies.com/fightcancer. After Friday's game, fans are invited onto the ice to paint the name of someone close to them who has battled or is fighting cancer; donations will be accepted. Saturday, the team will auction off the specialty jerseys that they will wear that weekend with all proceeds going to fight cancer.
