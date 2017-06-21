Grizzlies Strand Seven, Fall 1-0 to Otters

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Gateway Grizzlies (10-26) couldn't find enough offense Wednesday afternoon, stranding seven runners en route to a 1-0 loss to the Evansville Otters (18-16) at Bosse Field.

The Grizzlies squandered a terrific start from righthander Alec Kisena (0-0), who hurled six shutout innings. He allowed only two hits, struck out five and walked one for a no-decision.

Chad Gendron (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Grizzlies. Mike Elwood came in and retired all five Otters he faced, but there simply wasn't enough offense to come back.

Matt Hearn singled on the infield in the first inning, but the Grizzlies went without another hit until Brandon Schlichtig sent a bouncer through the right side for a single in the sixth. The former Missouri Baptist Spartan collected the first two hits of his professional career and added a walk - he was the only hitter, for either team, who was never retired in the game.

The Grizzlies' best chances came in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, they left runners at second and third when Evan Rogers grounded out. In the eighth, they loaded the bases with only one out and Blake Brown and Craig Massoni due up, but both struck out and the Grizzlies failed to score.

Gateway stranded five runners in scoring position, four in the final three innings alone - the Grizzlies left four on in the game's final third yesterday as well.

Zach Lavy had the fourth Gateway hit and added a walk.

Next up, the Grizzlies battle the Otters again in the finale of this three-game series in Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network. Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m.

