Grizzlies Down Steelheads in Shootout

Boise, ID- Brad Navin's goal with 3:16 left in regulation time forced overtime and Cam Reid netted the only goal of the shootout, as the Utah Grizzlies (16-18-4) skated to a 5-4 shootout victory over the Idaho Steelheads (22-12-5) on Monday afternoon at Maverik Center. With the overtime point, the Steelheads head into the ECHL All-Star Break with points in eight of their last nine games.

Idaho grabbed a 4-1 lead at 3:45 of the second period when Rob Linsmayer finished a 3-on-1 rush with his eighth goal of the season, a wrist shot from the high slot past the blocker of Utah goaltender Ryan Faragher. The Grizzlies would chip away at that lead, with Taylor Richart converting a high-slot turnover into his third goal of the season at 7:14 of the second period and Jon Puskar's second goal of the game and 13th of the season from the left circle making it 4-3 with 6:43 left in the middle frame.

Navin would tie the score for the Grizzlies late in the third, finding a loose puck through a mess of bodies in the Idaho crease and lifting it over an outstretched Desrosiers.

Both teams traded chances in overtime, with David Glen stopped on a 2-on-1 for Idaho and Desrosiers making two saves in close on Reid. Reid would capitalize in the first round of the shootout for Utah, the only goal of the breakaway contest. Jefferson Dahl, Kyle Jean, and Connor Chatham missed for Idaho, and the Steelheads fell for the second time in seven shootouts this season.

The Steelheads opened the scoring at 8:44 of the first period when Joe Basaraba swatted a puck past Faragher in the low slot, his 12th goal of the season and his seventh in the past ten games. Andre Morrissette earned an assist for his first point in his second game with Idaho this season.

Eleven seconds after Basaraba's goal, Puskar scored his first of the contest on a scrum out in front after CJ Eick had forced a turnover behind the Steelheads' net. The Steelheads would grab the lead back 29 seconds after that when Travis Walsh's release from the point got past Faragher's blocker to make it 2-1, Walsh's sixth of the year.

Anthony Luciani extended his points streak to nine games at 13:06 when he finished off a 3-on-1 rush at the right post, burying a Mike McMurtry feed. Luciani has scored goals in six of his past seven games and now leads the Steelheads with 37 points this season.

The Steelheads will not play again until Saturday when the ECHL All-Star Break has concluded. Walsh will be in Glens Falls, NY for the ECHL All-Star Game, held on Wednesday night. The Steelheads resume their schedule in Tulsa with a 6:05 start at BOK Center, available on 1350 KTIK and on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Basaraba (12), Walsh (6), Luciani (16), Linsmayer (8)

Philippe Desrosiers: 23 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-2

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jon Puskar UTA

2. CJ Eick UTA

3. Brad Navin UTA

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Luciani: Goal, assist, plus-1 rating, 2 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Brad Navin's late goal to tie the game and force overtime came with just over three minutes remaining. The Grizzlies had just seven shots in the third period, but when Brad Navin's centering pass made it through to the Idaho crease and Philippe Desrosiers was unable to get on top of it, the Steelheads were in a dangerous position. All eyes turned toward the puck in the crease, with every available Steelhead converging to clear it away. But Navin would find the puck again and was loose to flip it past Desrosiers and complete Utah's comeback.

