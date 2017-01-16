Griffins Topped by IceHogs, 3-1

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford IceHogs goaltender Lars Johansson once again shut the door on a potent Grand Rapids Griffins offense, turning aside 33 shots in a 3-1 decision on Monday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

On the heels of logging 18 saves in relief of Mac Carruth on Saturday, Johansson improved to 2-0 with a 1.13 goals-against average and 0.962 save percentage in three appearances against the Griffins this season. The result also snaps Grand Rapids' five-game winning streak against Rockford.

Despite the setback, the Griffins continued to shine on special teams, finishing 1-for-3 on the man advantage to lift their AHL-best power play efficiency to 28.8 percent. After a perfect 3-for-3 performance, Grand Rapids has killed 23 consecutive penalties dating back to the second period of a Jan. 4 clash versus the Iowa Wild to boost its percentage to a Central Division-leading 84.7 percent.

Rockford (13-20-3-3) came closest to scoring in the opening period, managing to hit two crossbars in the final six minutes. A long-range wrist shot from Martin Lundberg hit metal at the 14:47 mark while Spencer Abbott took a pass in the high slot and walked in close only to be denied by the iron with under a minute to play.

Ben Street started the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play for the Griffins (24-10-1-2) 3:38 into the second. Tomas Nosek walked into the high slot before sliding the puck to Street at the right circle for a one-timer inside the right post for his 12th goal of the campaign.

The hosts wasted little time in evening the score when Evan Mosey gained the zone on the right wing and worked his way down low before dropping a pass to Tyler Motte at the right circle for a wrist shot inside the left post at the 6:29 mark.

Luke Johnson scored what proved to be the game-winner took 2:28 later. Pierre-Cedric Labrie escaped pressure in the right corner and fed Johnson for a one-timer near the top of the right circle that sailed past Eddie Pasquale's catching glove.

Grand Rapids came close to restoring parity twice in the latter stages of the middle frame. With just over six minutes remaining, Matthew Ford's attempt from the left circle was redirected in front by Kyle Criscuolo and rattled off the right post. Dylan Sadowy beat Johansson high to the glove side with a last-minute wrist shot, but was kept off the scoresheet by the right post.

Brandon Mashinter gave Rockford a two-goal edge 7:46 into the third when he received Kyle Baun's stretch pass at the Grand Rapids line before moving to the backhand and sending a shot inside the left post.

Pasquale blocked 32-of-35 shots in defeat. The Griffins wrap up a four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Iowa Wild with puck drop from Wells Fargo Arena set for 8 p.m. EST.

Notes: Nosek has nine points (4-5-9) against Rockford this season and 12 points (6-6-12) in his last seven overall...The Griffins are 5-2 against the IceHogs on the season series...Grand Rapids is 20-3-1-1 (0.840) when scoring the game's first goal and 22-4-1-2 (0.810) when netting a power play marker...The Griffins have registered a power play tally in seven straight games and 25 of the last 28.

Three Stars: 1. RFD Johansson (W, 33 saves); 2. RFD Motte (goal); 3. RFD Mashinter (goal)

