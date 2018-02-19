Griffins to Help with Habitat for Humanity Build as Part of Tuesday's Community Events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins players and front office staff will take part in a Habitat for Humanity of Kent County build for a local military veteran on Tuesday as part of a day full of community outreach.

A dozen front office members will provide assistance on the interior of a U.S. Air Force veteran's home (2500 Brooklyn SE) from 8:30 a.m.-noon before Joe Hicketts, Axel Holmstrom, Filip Hronek, Tom McCollum, Dan Renouf, equipment manager Brad Thompson and several office staff continue the day's work from 1-4 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Habitat for Humanity to further enhance and deepen our commitment to the West Michigan community," Griffins vice president of community relations and broadcasting Bob Kaser said. "With a cherished military veteran as the beneficiary, this particular build holds a near and dear place to our hearts as our organization loves to support those who have served."

