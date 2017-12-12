Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins rattled off three consecutive goals and never looked back en route to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.
Beau Bennett and Paul Thompson scored for the Wolves, who outshot the Griffins 37-22.
"I saw them get opportunities and I saw the other team score on their opportunities," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I saw us get opportunities at crucial times during the game and I saw us miss the net."
The Griffins (9-10-0-3) struck just over a minute into the first frame as Matt Puempel accepted a drop pass from Dominic Turgeon and wristed a shot from near the top of the left circle for the 1-0 lead.
At 3:52 - off the draw - Bennett collected the puck and spun around the outside of the circle down to the goal line and backhanded a shot past Jared Coreau (6-5-1) for the 1-1 equalizer. Less than two minutes later, Eric Tangradi scored his seventh goal of the season to put Grand Rapids back on top, 2-1, on the Griffins\' second shot of the contest.
That marker also saw Kasimir Kaskisuo (3-7-1) relieve Michael Leighton between the pipes for the Wolves (5-11-4-1). In the second period, the Griffins took advantage of a 5-on-3 when Matthew Ford cashed in from the left-circle faceoff dot at 7:07. Just 1:27 later, Grand Rapids bumped its lead to 4-1 as Corey Elkins scored.
Chicago pushed the score to 4-2 at 16:31 when captain Thompson floated into the offensive zone and snapped a shot low between Coreau and the near post. Grand Rapids extended its lead to 5-2 just 3:12 into the third period. Matt Lorito wired a chance from the right faceoff dot for the Griffins\' second power-play goal of the game.
Coreau made 35 saves to earn his sixth win of the season while Kaskisuo stopped 17 of 20 shots in the loss.
