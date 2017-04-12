Griffins Sign Luke Esposito from Harvard

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed forward Luke Esposito to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season and agreed to terms on a one-year contract for 2017-18.

Esposito, 23, skated the last four seasons for Harvard University (ECAC), where he amassed 89 points (31-58 - 89) and 96 penalty minutes in 131 career contests.

As a senior, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward set career highs in goals (16), assists (20) and points (36) as the Crimson advanced to the Frozen Four for the first time since 1994. Esposito led the team with a plus-32 rating and a .242 shooting percentage while also placing sixth in points, fifth in assists, tied for fourth in goals, fourth in power play goals (5), tied for first in shorthanded goals (3), tied for second in game-winning goals (4) and second in penalty minutes (34). Esposito was named to the All-ECAC Tournament Team after collecting four points (3-1 - 4) in four games to help Harvard claim the tournament title.

A native of Greenwich, Conn., Esposito skated one season with Chilliwack in 2012-13 and was named the British Columbia Hockey League's Rookie of the Year after leading the circuit with 54 assists and tying for third in scoring with 71 points (17-54 - 71) in 55 games.

Esposito played alongside Kyle Criscuolo for three seasons (2013-16) at Harvard and his uncle is six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier.

The playoff-bound Griffins return to Van Andel Arena tonight to host Charlotte and longtime Grand Rapids netminder Tom McCollum at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

