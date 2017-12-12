Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins
News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins scored two goals in each of the first two periods to take a four-goal lead, eventually defeating the Chicago Wolves 5-2. The victory at Allstate Arena ended the defending Calder Cup champions five-game skid.
The Griffins (9-10-0-3) now have a 2-1 lead in the season series with the Wolves (5-11-4-1). Grand Rapids is 16-4-1-0 in its last 21 games against Chicago, including 8-2-0-0 in Illinois. The Griffins are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at Van Andel Arena.
Three goals in the first six minutes of the game set the tone for the night as the Griffins accounted for two of them. Matt Puempel scored his eighth goal of the season just 65 seconds after the opening faceoff. Dominic Turgeon brought the puck into the Chicago zone and tapped it to Puempel who let off a laser from above the left circle. The rubber saucer sailed over Michael Leighton's glove for the 1-0 lead. Beau Bennett evened the game up nearly three minutes later when he took a shot from a tough angle that slipped past Jared Coreau. Chicago won a faceoff in the Grand Rapids zone, so Bennett collected the puck, took a lap around the left circle and converted on the scoring chance.
Two minutes later, the Griffins returned the favor when Eric Tangradi added his own goal from an odd direction. This time the shot was from near the right circle, and the puck slipped between Leighton's legs forcing the Wolves to pull him out of the game. An additional three goals were tallied in the middle stanza as Grand Rapids lit up the lamp twice again. Matthew Ford scored first at the 7:07 mark for his seventh goal of the year. Matt Lorito took a shot from the high slot that deflected towards the Griffins captain in the left circle, and Ford sniped it home for the 3-1 lead. 87 seconds later Corey Elkins added his fourth goal of the campaign when he scored from in front of the net. Dominik Shine collected the puck from the right corner and charged towards the net. The right winger made a slick pass to Elkins who tapped the puck into the net.
With 3:29 left in the second period, Paul Thompson recorded his sixth goal. The power play tally slipped under Coreau's glove when the right winger took a shot from the faceoff dot of the right circle. T.J. Tynan assisted on the play by skating the puck into the Grand Rapids zone and passing it to Thompson near the right board to make it 4-2.
Matt Lorito notched his own power play goal 3:12 into the final frame. Filip Hronek made a cross-ice pass from the left circle that sauntered over to the right circle for Lorito to slam into the net for the 5-2 score.
Notes: Todd Nelson earned his 100th win as the Griffins head coach...Puempel and Lorito each have five points in three games against the Wolves.
Three stars: 1. GR Tangradi (goal, assist); 2. GR Lorito (goal, assist); 3. GR Coreau (W, 35 saves).
