Griffins Host Manitoba on Winning Wednesday

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 vs. Manitoba Moose Presented by Spectrum Health Hospitals Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Winning Wednesday presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Hockey Night in Grand Rapids: For select Wednesday games, show your Griffins ticket at participating Arena District restaurants and bars to enjoy Hockey Night in Grand Rapids specials. On Feb. 8, HopCat will offer $3.50 select drafts, wells and wine. In addition, Peppino's will feature $2.50 Corona and Corona Light and $3 margaritas while J. Gardella's Tavern will have half-off drinks and a $4 select food menu. Hockey Night specials will also be available on March 29. Visit griffinshockey.com/hockeynight for more information.

Post-Game Parties at Peppino's: After every Wednesday game, join Griffins players and staff for the official post-game party at Peppino's Sports Grille downtown.

Pepsi Reading Goals Redemption Date: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free upper level tickets to one of the following games: Feb. 8, March 29 or April 12.

Library Nights: For every Wednesday game, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $20 advance and $23 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2016-17 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena; - By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737; - Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets; - For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585; - On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android; - For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $18, $19 and $21 in the arena's upper level, and $20, $24, $29 and $35 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level tickets for $14 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $18 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. For additional military ticket discount opportunities available in both the upper and lower level of the arena, please call 616.774.4585 ext. 2.

