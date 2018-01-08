Griffins Fall in Shootout, 3-2

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins were fighting from behind the whole game. However, when the Rockford IceHogs scored the Griffins followed up with a goal of their own. Despite a late goal from the defending Calder Cup champions, the home team skated away with a 3-2 shootout victory at BMO Harris Bank Center.
Grand Rapids (11-15-1-4) enters the Christmas break with points in three of its last four games. It was the team's last appearance in Rockford (17-11-1-1) this season.
The Griffins came out aggressive to start the game with 12 shots on net, generating twice as many shots as the IceHogs. Grand Rapids also had the game's only penalty of the period as Dylan McIlrath was called for high-sticking.
David Kampf scored the first goal of the contest at 8:01 of the second frame to give Rockford a 1-0 lead. Anthony Louis brought the puck into the zone, and passed it to former Griffin Tomas Jurco on the right board. Jurco made a quick pass back to Louis for the give-and-go. Louis took a shot from the slot, but Jared Coreau made the save. However, Kampf was camped in front of the net and he hammered his seventh goal into the net as Coreau found himself out of place.
Shortly after, the Griffins got on the board when Matt Lorito tallied his ninth goal of the season at 9:23. Dominic Turgeon collected the puck in the right corner of the Rockford zone and passed it to Dan Renouf at the point. The defenseman sent the puck towards the net, but it was stopped by Jeff Glass. Lorito found the puck and let off a quick shot. The rubber disc hit the post, bounced off of Glass' leg, and into the net.
The IceHogs reclaimed the lead 5:35 into the final frame as Jurco netted his 10th goal of the year. The left winger entered the zone up the left board, skated around three defenders, and shot the rubber saucer under Coreau's glove for the 2-1 lead.
With 1.7 seconds left in regulation, Grand Rapids extended the game with a goal from captain Matthew Ford. Lorito entered the zone with less than 10 seconds remaining and dropped the puck off to Ben Street near the left board. Street shot the puck, but it was deflected high into the air. As gravity pulled it back into the action, Ford made his best bunting impression and sent the puck into the net off of Glass's left shoulder.
Jared Coreau stood on his head in the overtime period. Eight incredible saves were made, including two breakaway attempts which extended the game into a shootout.
Three rounds of unsuccessful scoring attempts led to the fourth shot by the IceHogs that was taken by Viktor Svedberg. The defenseman skated swiftly towards the net and wound up a slap shot from the slot that sailed into the top left corner of the net for the 3-2 win.
Notes: In four of Grand Rapids' five games in Rockford, the game was decided by one goal...This was the third shootout loss to the IceHogs on the road this season.
Three Stars: 1. RFD Jurco (goal, assist); 2. GR Lorito (goal, assist); 3. RFD Glass (W, 31 saves.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2018
- Griffins Fall in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Svedberg Shootout Slapper Downs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rampage Reassign Joe Cannata, Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Monsters Clipped by Admirals, 5-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Get 2nd Straight over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jfk Powers P-Bruins over Thunderbirds in a Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Molino Leads Comets Past Crunch - Utica Comets
- POSTGAME: San Diego 4 at Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers 5, Wolf Pack 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blueger Stays Hot, But Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- HOGS CAP WEEKEND SERIES vs. GRIFFINS - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Release Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur from PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calgary Flames Re-Assign Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 22, 2017, San Diego 4 vs. Ontario 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Raddysh Rallies Rockford Past Wolves in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Edge Rocket in Extra-Frame to Continue Road-Winning Ways with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Griffins 3-2 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- San Antonio Falls Short in Manitoba 3-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolves Fall in OT, Earn Point in Seventh Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Thunderbirds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hartford Wolf Pack 6, Providence Bruins 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Blueger, Burton Both Score Twice in Pens' OT Win over Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Dominate Senators, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Offense Explodes for Five in Win over Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hickman's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall 6-4 to the Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Upended by Admirals, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Hard Fought Battle to Marlies - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Motte, Schroeder from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Release Forward Joel Lowry - Utica Comets
- Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- Comets Sign Forward Vincent Arseneau to PTO - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Two Key Rivalries Cap Pre-Holiday Slate - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kings Recall Defenseman Kevin Gravel from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Currie Hat Trick Gets Condors 4-3 Win over San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio 2 at Manitoba 7 - Manitoba Moose