Griffins Community Events - February 20-21, 2017
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRIFFINS COMMUNITY EVENTS - FEB. 20-21, 2017
MONDAY, FEB. 20
2-3 p.m. - Dan Renouf and Dylan Sadowy will visit patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (100 Michigan St. NE).
4-5:30 p.m. - Kyle Criscuolo and Matt Lorito will visit children at the Boys & Girls Club - Paul I. Phillips Club location (726 Madison Ave. SE).
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
3:30-4:30 p.m. - Several members of the Griffins' staff will prepare sack suppers at Kids' Food Basket (2055 Oak Industrial Dr.).
6:30-9 p.m. - All Griffins players and coaches will serve beverages at the sixth annual Corks, Pucks & Brews wine and beer tasting event, a benefit for Easter Seals Michigan at the Goei Center (818 Butterworth St. SW).
