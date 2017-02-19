Griffins Community Events - February 20-21, 2017

GRIFFINS COMMUNITY EVENTS - FEB. 20-21, 2017

MONDAY, FEB. 20

2-3 p.m. - Dan Renouf and Dylan Sadowy will visit patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (100 Michigan St. NE).

4-5:30 p.m. - Kyle Criscuolo and Matt Lorito will visit children at the Boys & Girls Club - Paul I. Phillips Club location (726 Madison Ave. SE).

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

3:30-4:30 p.m. - Several members of the Griffins' staff will prepare sack suppers at Kids' Food Basket (2055 Oak Industrial Dr.).

6:30-9 p.m. - All Griffins players and coaches will serve beverages at the sixth annual Corks, Pucks & Brews wine and beer tasting event, a benefit for Easter Seals Michigan at the Goei Center (818 Butterworth St. SW).

