Griffins Community Events - December 18-19, 2017

News Release

2-3 p.m. - Robbie Russo and Dominic Turgeon will visit patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (100 Michigan St. NE).

3:15 p.m. - As part of the Griffins' new "Power Play" program with Meijer that benefits organizations in need, Tom McCollum, Dylan McIlrath, Ben Street and Eric Tangradi will go Christmas shopping with three kids from the Boys & Girls Club at the Knapps Corner Meijer (1997 E. Beltline NE).

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

2-3 p.m. - Colin Campbell and Axel Holmstrom will visit patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (235 Wealthy St. SE).

3:30-4:30 p.m. - Joe Hicketts, Filip Hronek, Matt Lorito, Vili Saarijarvi and Dominik Shine will prepare sack suppers at Kids' Food Basket (2055 Oak Industrial Dr.).

4-5:30 p.m. - Tom McCollum and Robbie Russo will visit children at the Boys & Girls Club - Phillips Club location (726 Madison Ave. SE).

All events and players subject to change. For more information, please contact the Griffins' community relations department at (616) 774-4585.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Griffins. All rights reserved.

