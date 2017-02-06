Griffins Community Event - February 6, 2017

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRIFFINS COMMUNITY EVENT - FEB. 6, 2017

MONDAY, FEB. 6

5-7:20 p.m. - The Griffins and Grand Rapids Sled Wings will face off in their 12th annual sled hockey game at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park (30 Coldbrook NE), with the two sled hockey teams being comprised of players from both the Griffins and the Sled Wings junior team. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Prior to the game, fans can try out a sled on the ice for a minimum $1 donation (5-6:15 p.m.) and get autographs from their favorite Griffins players (5:45-6:15 p.m.). The 6:30 p.m. game will consist of two 20-minute periods with a running clock. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per person or $20 per family, while children 2 and younger are free. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Sled Wings program and the Griffins Youth Foundation.

All events and players subject to change. For more information, please contact the Griffins' community relations department at (616) 774-4585.

