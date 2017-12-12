December 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins
News Release
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
4-5:30 p.m. - Axel Holmstrom and Evgeny Svechnikov will visit patients at Metro Health Hospital (2225 Main St. SW, Wyoming).
All events and players subject to change. For more information, please contact the Griffins' community relations department at (616) 774-4585.
© 2017 Grand Rapids Griffins. All rights reserved.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2017
- Arizona Recalls Leighton - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Community Event - December 12, 2017 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Reassign Comrie to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/7/17 - 12/11/17 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Recall Ivan Kulbakov from ECHL's Quad City Mallardsu. - Cleveland Monsters
- Canucks Recall Michael Chaput and Thatcher Demko - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers Recall Turcotte; Cullity Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Spencer Foo Records First Career Hat Trick as Heat Dominate San Jose 6-0 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Fly by Gulls. - Chicago Wolves
- Tokarski (39 Saves) Backstops Total Team Effort in 5-0 Phantoms Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP: Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Adam Erne Nets Hat Trick in 6-1 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Snap Comets Point Streak - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Announce 'Our Town, Our Team' Bobblehead Series. - Rockford IceHogs
- P-BRUINS WEEK IN REVIEW: 11/28/17 â?? 12/6/17 - Providence Bruins
- Saarijarvi, Borkowski Re-Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joseph Zakrzewski Named New IceHogs Broadcaster - Rockford IceHogs
- Ontario Reign Staff Move over 740 Miles and Raise over $2,000 During Movember - Ontario Reign