Griffins Community Event - December 12, 2017

News Release

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

4-5:30 p.m. - Axel Holmstrom and Evgeny Svechnikov will visit patients at Metro Health Hospital (2225 Main St. SW, Wyoming).

All events and players subject to change. For more information, please contact the Griffins' community relations department at (616) 774-4585.

