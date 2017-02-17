Griffins Bruise Rampage in Annual Purple Game
February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Behind Cal Heeter's 32-save performance and a balanced offensive attack, the Grand Rapids Griffins came out on top in Friday's annual Purple Game at Van Andel Arena, bruising the San Antonio Rampage by a 5-1 count.
Ten Griffins recorded points, led by goal-and-assist efforts by Matthew Ford and Eric Tangradi, as the Central Division leaders claimed their third straight contest and extended the winless streak of the Pacific Division's last-place team to six games.
The two teams will stage a rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
Martin Frk struck for his team-leading 18th goal of the season 6:30 into the opening period, connecting on a slap shot from the left point during a delayed penalty. Mitch Callahan then made it 2-0 at the 10:55 mark, popping home a rebound in the slot after Tangradi had bounced a backhand off the right post.
The league's top power play took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation a few minutes later to push the margin to three, as Ford skated the puck from the left corner to the top of the circles before ripping a wrist shot past Kent Simpson at 13:17. Evgeny Svechnikov earned an assist on the play to extend his Griffins rookie-record point streak to 12 games, tying for the fourth-longest scoring run in franchise history.
Troy Bourke put the Rampage (21-26-4-1) on the board at 11:17 of the second period by beating Heeter far-side from the right circle, and San Antonio quickly received a four-minute power play and a great chance to cut its deficit to one when Svechnikov was whistled off on a double-minor for high-sticking.
