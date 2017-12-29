GRIFFINS ASSIGN BORKOWSKI TO WALLEYE

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned forward Mike Borkowski to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his second year pro, Borkowski has skated in seven games with the Griffins and recorded two penalty minutes.

At the time of his recall to Grand Rapids on Dec. 6, Borkowski was the Walleye's leading scorer with 20 points (9-11 - 20) in 20 games while also ranking second on the team in goals and tying for third in assists. He banked his first career hat trick on Nov. 11 vs. Wheeling and a career-high four points (2-2 - 4) on Nov. 17 at Cincinnati.

During his first full professional season in 2016-17, Borkowski played in 51 games with the Griffins, contributing five points (3-2 - 5) and two PIM. The 25-year-old appeared in one postseason contest and helped the Griffins win the Calder Cup. Borkowski also played in six games with the Walleye, totaling nine points (3-6 - 9) and a plus-10 rating.

The 6-foot, 192-pound center made his pro debut with the AHL's Binghamton Senators near the end of the 2015-16 campaign after finishing a four-year career at Colgate University (ECAC). In 12 games with the Senators, Borkowski posted three points (2-1 - 3).

The Griffins have two home games this weekend: Friday at 7 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters and Sunday at 6 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals.

