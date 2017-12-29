GRIFFINS ASSIGN BORKOWSKI TO WALLEYE

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins
News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned forward Mike Borkowski to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
In his second year pro, Borkowski has skated in seven games with the Griffins and recorded two penalty minutes.
At the time of his recall to Grand Rapids on Dec. 6, Borkowski was the Walleye's leading scorer with 20 points (9-11 - 20) in 20 games while also ranking second on the team in goals and tying for third in assists. He banked his first career hat trick on Nov. 11 vs. Wheeling and a career-high four points (2-2 - 4) on Nov. 17 at Cincinnati.
During his first full professional season in 2016-17, Borkowski played in 51 games with the Griffins, contributing five points (3-2 - 5) and two PIM. The 25-year-old appeared in one postseason contest and helped the Griffins win the Calder Cup. Borkowski also played in six games with the Walleye, totaling nine points (3-6 - 9) and a plus-10 rating.
The 6-foot, 192-pound center made his pro debut with the AHL's Binghamton Senators near the end of the 2015-16 campaign after finishing a four-year career at Colgate University (ECAC). In 12 games with the Senators, Borkowski posted three points (2-1 - 3).
The Griffins have two home games this weekend: Friday at 7 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters and Sunday at 6 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2017
- Griffins Offer $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Peters Signs PTO with Wilkes/Barre-Scranton - AHL
- Comets Sign Forwards Marco Roy and Andrew Cherniwchan - Utica Comets
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN DEFENSEMAN GABRIEL CARLSSON TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Falls to Rockford IceHogs 6-3 - Iowa Wild
- First 2,500 fans in attendance Friday will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket - Rockford IceHogs
- HOGS HOST FRIDAY FLEECE BLANKET GIVEAWAY - Rockford IceHogs
- Goalies Peters, Morrison Signed to PTOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Moose Announce Shutout Hunger Details - Manitoba Moose
- GRIFFINS ASSIGN BORKOWSKI TO WALLEYE - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Andrei Mironov from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- MONSTERS TO HOST "MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT" THIS SATURDAY AT THE Q - Cleveland Monsters
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters to Host Marvel Super Hero Night This - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Kempe from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Shane Conacher to Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AMERKS TO HOST "STAR WARS NIGHT" ON SATURDAY - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Reassign Cody Wydo to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MINNESOTA WILD ASSIGNS FORWARD ZACH PARISE TO IOWA ON A CONDITIONING ASSIGNMENT - Iowa Wild
- Condors Start Strong But Lose 3-2 to Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Outlast Stars 5-4 in Cedar Park - San Antonio Rampage
- Goulbourne Gordie Howe Hat Trick Drives Series Sweep at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Fall Short of Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- CRUNCH OUTLAST MARLIES - Syracuse Crunch
- WALMAN WHISKS WOLVES TO 1,000 FRANCHISE WINS - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose Close One to Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Notch Third Period Comeback - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Wild Game to Bruins in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Devils Curse Checkers in Lopsided 6-2 Loss - Charlotte Checkers