Greg Legg Returns as Manager, Field Staff Announced

Reading, Pa- Greg Legg will make his return to Reading to begin his second tenure as manager in 2017 as announced by Joe Jordan, Philadelphia Phillies Director, Player Development. Legg will be joined by hitting coach John Mizerock, pitching coach Steve Schrenk and athletic trainer Mickey Kozack.

Legg takes over for Dusty Wathan who was named manager of triple-A Lehigh Valley for the upcoming season. He is no stranger to Reading with having won a total of 202 games during his three prior seasons (2002-2004) as manager. He returns to Reading after a successful tenure with advanced-A Clearwater the past two seasons (2015-2016). Both teams combined had a record of 161-112 (.590%) and made a playoff appearance in 2015. He won Florida State League Manager of the Year in 2015 after leading his team to the best record in the Florida State League.

"I'm real excited to be back here in Reading", said Legg. "I've always been treated great in Baseballtown even going back to my playing days", added Legg. "My family lives nearby and that's a plus."

Legg began his coaching career with Clearwater (A+) in 1995 and Scranton in 1996. He made his managerial debut in 1997 for Batavia (A). He also managed Martinsville (R) in 1998, Batavia in 1999 and Piedmont (A) in 2000. He managed low-A Lakewood (2001 and 2014) and was their hitting coach from 2008-2013. He managed Williamsport (R) in 2007, its first season as a Phillies affiliate since 1962. In 2011, he was honored with the John Vukovich Award, presented annually to a coach in the Phillies minor league system.

"I've been with the Phillies organization for 36 years and they treat you like family", said Legg. "It's been a great journey, so many memories and creating friendships that have become family. I've spent two-thirds of my life with the Phillies", added Legg. "It's been an honor."

He was drafted by the Phillies in the 22nd round of the 1982 draft out of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma. He played in 238 career games with Reading as an infielder from 1983-1984 and again in 1988. He made it to the major leagues in 1986 and 1987, appearing in three games.

Mizerock will be entering his first season as hitting coach for the Fightin Phils and sixth season with the Phillies organization. He spent the 2016 season as the hitting coach for the Williamsport Crosscutters (R) and bench coach for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA). He spent the 2015 season as the catching/assistant hitting coach for the Phillies after spending three seasons as a coach at Clearwater (A+). He served as interim manager of the Kansas City Royals for 13 games in 2002. The 56-year old from Punxsutawney, PA managed ten seasons in the Royals organization and led his clubs to three league championship series, winning titles in 1996 and 1999. He was the Houston Astros' first player selected in the 1979 draft and spent parts of four seasons in the major leagues with Houston (1983, 1985-1986) and Atlanta (1989).

Schrenk joins the Reading staff as pitching coach for a second straight season and third overall with the team (2009). The 48-year old spent 16 years (1987-2002) pitching professionally, including two seasons with Philadelphia, before transitioning to a coaching career in 2003. Schrenk has coached in the Phillies minor league system since 2004 and has been a pitching coach for advanced-A Clearwater (204, 2007-08, 2015), single-A Lakewood (2005, 2010-12), and rookie-level Gulf Coast Phillies (2013-14).

Kozack will join the Fightin Phils for the first time in 2017 as their athletic trainer. He will be entering his 11th season as a full-time athletic trainer with the Phillies organization. He spent three years with advanced-A Clearwater (2014-2016), six years with single-A Lakewood (2008-2013) and one season with Williamsport (2007). He began his career with the Phillies as an intern in 2006 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA).

