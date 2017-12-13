Greenville\\"s Herbert Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits' forward Caleb Herbert has been named the CCM ECHL?Player of the Month for November.

Herbert scored 11 goals and assisted on 12 others for 23 points, and was a league-best +12, in 13 games during the month.

The 26-year-old scored at least one point in all but one game in November, and had multiple points in seven of his 13 outings, including four three-point games - Nov. 7 at Orlando, Nov. 15 vs. Atlanta, Nov. 18 at South Carolina and Nov. 30 vs. Florida. He was named ECHL?Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 19 after posting nine points (5g-4a) in four games.

A native of Bloomington,?Minn., Herbert leads the ECHL with 33 points and a +19 rating, is tied for the league lead with 15 goals and is tied for third with 18 assists.

Herbert has notched 83 points (48g-35a) in 91 career ECHL games with Greenville, Idaho and South Carolina while adding 20 points (10g-10a) in 80 career American?Hockey League games with Texas and Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Herbert posted 89 points (32g-57a) in 112 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Runners Up: Mike Borkowski, Toledo (12 gp, 6g, 8a, 14 pts.) and Cody Wydo, Wheeling (11 gp, 8g, 8a, 16 pts.).

Also Nominated: Ty Loney (Adirondack), Michael Joly (Colorado), Michael Kirkpatrick (Florida), Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Brady Brassart (Idaho), Cam Reid (Indy), Zac Lynch (Manchester), Joe Devin (South Carolina), Ryan Walters (Utah) and Mark MacMillan (Wichita).

