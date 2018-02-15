Greenville Shut Down by Manchester's Early Advantage

February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-26-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, ran into a hot Manchester Monarchs (30-16-3-1) squad tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, falling 7-2 to the North Division leaders. The Monarchs powered ahead to a four-goal advantage and never relinquished the lead to take the rubber match of the five-game season series between the clubs.

The Monarchs took two turnovers and turned them into goals against the Swamp Rabbits in the first period. Matt Marcinew stole a puck at the blue line from Greenville and took the chance into the zone on a mini 2-on-1. Marcinew tossed a puck from the left side of the net and found Spencer Watson wide-open five minutes into the period. Watson's shot tucked just under the cross bar to open the scoring in the contest.

Ty Rimmer needed to make a big save on another chance late in the period. This time, the Monarchs were shorthanded and Francois Beauchemin sped down the ice on a breakaway. The forward was denied by Rimmer, but a centering pass from the corner moments later found the back of the net. Defenseman Eric Schurhamer came into the high slot undetected to net his second goal of the season. The goal came with less than a minute to play in the period.

After a close first period, the Monarchs entered the second with two quick goals. Jordan LaVallee Smotherman put his 27th goal of the season into the net finding the center of the Swamp Rabbits defense and collecting a hard pass from Matt Marcinew. Michael Downing put an end to the night for Rimmer four minutes later with his first goal of the season. The defenseman walked down to the low angle and tucked a shot under the crossbar to make it 4-0 Monarchs.

Greg Dodds entered the game at that point as Rimmer finished the game with 17 saves. The rookie goaltender stepped up and was perfect on ten more shots in the second period. That helped propel Greenville to their first goal of the game. Joe Basaraba was handed a pass by Shane Walsh at the top of the right circle. After Greenville took the puck away, Basaraba rifled the puck over the shoulder of Matt O'Conner in the Manchester net to make it 4-1 with his 14th tally of the season.

At the break, the Swamp Rabbits had some momentum but were under cut in the first four minutes of the third period by Manchester. Joel Lowry and Spencer Watson translated a pair of turnovers into goals in the offensive zone to extend their lead. Austin McKay tallied one more for Greenville in the third period, backhanding a loose puck past O'Connor from the right side of the net at 5:41 but that was as close as the Swamp Rabbits would come in the contest.

Dodds ended the game 20-of-23 in the net while Rimmer suffered the loss. O'Connor helped the Monarchs to their 30th win of the season with 31 stops in net. Greenville also ended the game 5-for-5 on the penalty kill but were halted on three power play chances.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Norfolk tonight to face the Admirals on Friday and Saturday night. Greenville is two points ahead of the Admirals in the South Division Standings headed into the weekend series.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING & ENGINEERING NIGHT presented by Michelin | Tuesday, February 20 | 7 p.m.

The Swamp Rabbits will face the Atlanta Gladiators for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Michelin. The night will offer students the ability to learn more about Michelin's school programs and see demonstrations on the concourse. It is also a 2-for-$20 Tuesday and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before the game through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.