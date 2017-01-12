Greenville Drive Announce Coaching Staff for 2017 Season

Greenville, SC - There are plenty of new changes on the horizon at Fluor Field, which include $13 million worth of enhancements, but there will be a sense of familiarity in the Greenville Drive dugout for the upcoming season. The Boston Red Sox have announced their minor league coaching staffs for the 2017 season, and excitement is high as the Drive will welcome back a pair of familiar faces in pursuit of a South Atlantic League championship.

Darren Fenster will return for his fourth season as the Drive's manager, and he will be joined by pitching coach Walter Miranda, who is back for his third consecutive season in Greenville. Wilton Veras is taking over as the Drive's hitting coach, and Phil Millan will serve as the athletic trainer.

"We are looking forward to bringing Darren and Walter back while introducing Wilton and Phil to the Greenville community," said Drive Owner/Team President Craig Brown. "These four will play a crucial role in helping the Drive introduce our fans to the latest enhancements at Fluor Field this season, which includes Green Monster seats, the Champions Club, the Front Porch lounge, new entrances, seating and much more."

"They will also work hard to assist in the development of some talented players coming to Greenville, and we can't wait to see what the 2017 season has in store for us, both on and off the field."

The 38-year old Fenster is set to begin his fourth season as the Drive's manager, the longest tenure in franchise history. He has logged consecutive winning seasons in Greenville, winning 72 games in 2015 and 70 last season. He began his professional career with the Drive as hitting coach in 2012 before moving to managing with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox in 2013, where he piloted the team to the league championship series.

Before joining the Red Sox, Fenster spent six seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Rutgers University, as the Director of Baseball Operations and Assistant Coach. One of the top players in Scarlet Knights history, he was a two-time All-American and the Big East Player of the Year in 2000. A former shortstop, he set school records in several offensive categories that still stand today, including career hits (315), single-season hits (101), and doubles (65).

Drafted in the 12th round by Kansas City Royals following his All-American season in 2000, Fenster, a New Jersey native, advanced to the Double-A level in the Royals system and was a Carolina League All-Star in both 2002 and 2004. Following a breakout season in 2004 where he hit a career-best .302 between Class-A Wilmington and Class-AA Wichita, Fenster was a non-roster invitee to the Royals major league Spring Training camp in 2005.

Miranda will serve as the Drive's pitching coach in 2017 after holding the same role in Greenville the past two seasons, as well as in 2007. The Drive pitching staff in 2016 led the South Atlantic League in saves (45) and fewest walks allowed (358). Miranda helped tutor several standout pitchers in 2016, including right-hander Roniel Raudes, who was named the Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year, and left-hander Logan Boyd, who won 14 games to set a franchise record.

The 42-year old has been coaching in the Red Sox organization since 2000, and in addition to his time in Greenville, he has served as pitching coach for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox (2000-04, 2009-12) and the Lowell Spinners (2005-06, 2008, 2013-14).

The Colombia native entered the professional coaching ranks after pitching for four seasons in the Marlins organization from 1994-1997, compiling a 16-13 record with a 3.80 ERA in 45 appearances.

Veras will be spending his first year as Greenville's hitting coach in 2017. He served as the hitting coach for the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Penn League last summer, who led the league in batting average (.270), hits (683), doubles (131), total bases (991) and slugging percentage (.392) while placing second in runs, triples, home runs, RBI and on-base percentage.

The 39-year old began his coaching career in 2012 as the hitting coach with the Dominican Summer League Red Sox, where he spent four seasons before moving to Lowell last year.

Veras, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 1995 and spent parts of two seasons in Boston in 1999-2000, hitting .262. Following a nine-year career in affiliated baseball, he played in independent leagues (2004, 2006-07) as well as in Mexico (2004, 2008) and Taiwan (2008-10).

Millan spent the 2016 season as the assistant athletic trainer for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

Lee May, Jr., the Drive's hitting coach in 2016, will hold the same role for the Portland Sea Dogs, Boston's AA-affiliate, this season. Nate Spears, the Drive's assistant coach last season, moves to Lowell to serve as the Spinners hitting coach in 2017.

Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko commented, "The Red Sox have proven year in and year out that their player development staff is top notch. Mookie Betts finished second in the American League MVP voting in 2016, and he played in Greeenville just three years ago. Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley, Jr, Andrew Benintendi and many more have established themselves as outstanding major leaguers, and the road for each of those players began at Fluor Field."

"We are excited to bring Darren, Walter, Wilton and Phil on board to help mold a talented group of players into major leaguers who can help Boston continue to compete for World Series championships. The 2017 season promises to be our most exciting season yet in Downtown Greenville."

