Greenville and Atlanta Set for Battle in the Upstate

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





The Swamp Rabbits seek two-points against the Gladiators to begin stretch of four games in five nights.

DATE TIME OPPONENT FOLLOW

Tues, Feb. 13 7:00 p.m. (ET) vs. Atlanta Gladiators Listen - Watch - Twitter

RABBITS TAILS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-24-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, and the Atlanta Gladiators hit the ice tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It is the ninth game between the South Division opponents as the Gladiators have earned victories in the last five outings. Greenville's last victory over Atlanta came following a week-long hiatus between games, earning a 5-3 victory at the Infinite Energy Arena. The Gladiators have climbed to third in the South Division with 53 points, earning an 11-7-0-1 record in the New Year.

CLOSE TO THE VEST

The Swamp Rabbits dropped the last three games against the Gladiators all by one goal. Greenville is 3-4-1-0 in the I-85 rivalry with three more games left this season. Atlanta has earned most of their victories on the road, going 15-11-0-0 when visiting an away barn. The games have been high scoring with nearly 60 combined goals in the first eight games of the head-to-head series. The Swamp Rabbits will end the year in Duluth, Georgia against Atlanta for the third straight season.

GREENVILLE'S GLADIATOR

Rookie forward Evan Jasper has been dynamic against the Gladiators this season, earning 14 points (7G, 7A) against Greenville's interstate rival. The Swamp Rabbits top scoring rookie is eighth this season among first-year players with 36 points (14G, 21A).

CHECKING THE ROSTER

Greenville has welcomed some new faces to the roster through trades and signings this week. Defensemen Vytal Cote and Anthony Calabrese join the roster in addition to goaltender Greg Dodds and forward Daniel Echeverri. Cote is in his first ECHL season after playing his first pro campaign in the SPHL. This season the 6-foot-2 blue liner has logged 60 PIMS in 26 games with the Adirondack Thunder after being called up from the Mississippi RiverKings. Calabrese is back in the ECHL after playing 12 games in Norfolk last season. His year was cut short due to a season-ending injury but after beginning the year in the SPHL has played nine games with Allen and Worcester. Dodds joined Greenville during the preseason and came to the roster from the Indy Fuel. Three weeks ago, Dodds made 53 saves against Kalamazoo to earn his first career ECHL victory.

...NOW TO THE OTHER SIDE

Atlanta's roster has been a revolving door in the last 72 hours. The Gladiators have introduced a plethora of new players to their roster, returning defensemen Rick Pinkston from the AHL and Drew Baker from retirement. The Gladiators have also signed forwards Jake Trask and Daniel Gentzler and defenseman Brandon Pfeil from the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. In addition, Todd Skirving was acquired in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies. Since the teams last squared off, Atlanta also claimed defenseman Eric Shand off waivers on Jan. 28 from the Rapid City Rush.

HERBERT ON THE MOVE

The Swamp Rabbits top scorer Caleb Herbert has earned his second call-up of the season and joined the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL. The fourth-year forward has tallied a career best 47 points (20G, 27A) this season, breaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his pro career. Herbert has logged 23 points (11G, 12A) in 88 games at the AHL level including three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this year. The Bloomington, Minnesota native has recorded 97 points (53G, 44A) in 105 career ECHL contests.

CARROT BITES

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ty Rimmer has made 185 saves in his last five starts, earning a .920 save percentage.

Lindsay Sparks leads the Gladiators with 44 points (10G, 34A) this season.

Tonight begins the Swamp Rabbits final stretch of four games in five nights. Greenville is 2-4-2-0 during 4-in-5's this year.

Atlanta has won all four overtime/shootout games this season on the road.

2-FOR-$20 NIGHT | TONIGHT, February 13 | 7 p.m.

We are throwing ticket prices back tonight! Grab two tickets for $20 and enjoy our Hoppy Hour specials, including $3 domestic beer, and select $2 concessions from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before the game through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

THIRSTY THURSDAY presented by Harbor Inn | Thursday, February 15 | 7 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Harbor Inn features great drink specials at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Enjoy $3 domestic beer and select $2 concessions from 6-8 p.m. at the arena concession stands. Grab two tickets for $20 through the Swamp Rabbits office or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office.

