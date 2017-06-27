Greensboro Tops BlueClaws

News Release

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Greensboro scored five runs over the first four innings and went on to top the BlueClaws 8-3 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Park. The teams have now split the first two games in their four game series.

Lakewood (1-5/41-35), cut the lead to 6-3 in the seventh before Greensboro (2-4/39-35) added two late for the final margin. The Grasshoppers snapped their four-game losing streak with the win.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the second inning, getting an RBI single from Jarrett Rindfleisch and SAC fly from Aaron Knapp. Lakewood got a run back in the bottom of the second on a Luke Williams RBI single.

The Hoppers began to pull away, however, with two runs in the third on an RBI single from Colby Lusignan and a SAC fly from Eric Gutierrez. Greensboro added another run in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

BlueClaws starter Nick Fanti exited after five, allowing five runs, four earned.

Meanwhile, Hoppers starter Michael King (6-4) pitched six, allowing just the one run and earning the win.

Lakewood crept back in the game in the seventh, getting a Mickey Moniak home run and Henri Lartigue RBI double. Moniak's home run, his third of the season, was lined right down the right field line and stayed fair, landing on the grass berm. Lartigue's double, to deep right-center, meanwhile, extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Greensboro, however, added two more off Mauricio Llovera in the eighth inning for the final margin.

Moniak had three hits in the loss, while Darick Hall, Edgar Cabral, and Luke Williams had two hits apiece for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday at 11:05 am. LHP Bailey Falter (3-4) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Dustin Beggs (5-5).

