Greensboro Grasshoppers Hire New Front Office Employees and Will

News Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. (December 15, 2017) - The Greensboro Grasshoppers, Class A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins, have added four new members to the front office in preparation for the 2018 season, the 14th season of Grasshoppers baseball. As the team brings all food and beverage operations in-house for the 2018 season, the Grasshoppers welcome Drew Gill as the team's Director of Food & Beverage as well as Shawn Wilson who will serve as the Kitchen Manager. Additionally, Josh Feldman joins the organization as the new Director of Production & Partnership Services while Jordan Billingsley is the new Head Groundskeeper.

Gill, a graduate of UNC-Greensboro, brings more than 13 years of food & beverage experience to the Grasshoppers. He began his work in the food industry as the General Manager of Natty Greene's Pub & Brewery and has also worked for Red Robin, Lone Star Steakhouse, and Taco Mac. Gill has served in many roles in the food industry, including kitchen manager, floor manager, event coordinator, and most recently the Assistant Facilities Director of a Denny's franchise group.

Wilson has spent the past 10 seasons at First National Bank Field with the two previous third-party concessionaires, giving him intimate knowledge of the Grasshoppers operations as he joins the staff. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the organization. He spent two years with Centerplate at the Greensboro Coliseum while also working at High Point County Club, Willow Creek Country Club, and the Marriott Hotel.

Feldman comes to Greensboro after seven seasons with the Kannapolis Intimidators where he served as the Director of Communications, radio broadcaster, and on-field MC. With more than a decade of experience in Minor League Baseball, he will help oversee many of the production elements of the new scoreboard at First National Bank Field in 2018 season. He will also work in business development to expand both the sponsorship and season ticket base for the franchise. Feldman graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and worked in the independent Golden Baseball League for four seasons before joining the Intimidators in 2011.

Billingsley joins the Grasshoppers after building a strong resume in the Marlins minor league system. He served as the Head Groundskeeper for the Gulf Coast League Marlins in 2016 before ascending to the role of Head Groundskeeper for the Jupiter Hammerheads and Assistant Head Groundskeeper of Roger Dean Stadium through the 2017 season. Billingsley graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in Turf and Turfgrass Management.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 5TH. Season Tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages are now on sale for the 2018 season. For more information, please contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com.

Katie Dannemiller

Vice President, Baseball Operations

Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball

336.268.2861 (direct) | 336.268.2255 (main)

