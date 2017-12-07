GreenJackets Unveil New Identity

News Release

AUGUSTA, GA - The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, unveiled their new identity program at 11:30am on Wednesday December 6th.

"We wanted the new look of the GreenJackets to reflect Riverside Village, SRP Park and the classical charm of Hammonds Ferry," stated Jeff Eiseman GreenJackets President & Partner. "This new look, which will be prevalent throughout the park, will feel right at home with the design of the venue and represent the GreenJackets as we enter a new era of baseball in the CSRA"

The new identity pays tribute to the region's rich golf heritage. Fans will enjoy a new GreenJacket with a vintage cap and a new Augusta A with GreenJacket "Auggie" wings. The team also unveiled their new custom team plaid pattern. The GreenJackets are the only professional baseball team with their own plaid pattern.

Grass Green, Dark Green, Augusta Gold, and Black make up the club's new official colors. The GreenJackets are the first professional sports team to use this color combination.

The GreenJackets look was brought to life at Brandiose in San Diego, where they make teams famous by celebrating their brand stories. Partners Jason and Casey invented the first glow-in-the-dark on-field cap for the Casper Ghosts and first on-field rally cap for the Altoona Curve. They dreamed up top selling logos for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and America's oldest baseball club, the Cincinnati Reds.

"Working with the Brandiose team to create the new era of GreenJackets Baseball was a great experience," stated Tom Denlinger GreenJackets Vice President. "Jason and Casey dug deep into the rich history of baseball and golf in the CSRA and allowed us to develop and create a new iconic brand for everyone to enjoy!"

The development process began when Jason and Casey explored the stories, history, and personality of the GreenJackets and Augusta. Brandiose developed the logos, uniforms, and is dreaming up enhancements for the 2018 fan experience.

"Augusta is one of baseball's most legendary franchises," said Brandiose's Casey White. "We can't wait to share all the exciting things fans are going to experience at SRP Park this season."

The GreenJackets will unveil their new uniforms for the 2018 season at a later date.

Fans are invited to Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots Drive this Saturday, December 9th from 11-2 for your first opportunity to get the new brand at the Hive Pro Shop! The Mistletoe 5k Fun Run presented by Fleet Feet Augusta will kick the fun off at 10am. Over 50 vendors will be on-hand for the Holiday Fair, Santa & Mrs. Claus, Touch-a-Truck, Holiday Music, Inflatables for the kids, Hayrides and a Toys for Tots Drive! Fans who bring a toy will receive a FREE Coca-Cola and Hot Dog. Come and stock up on the new gear!

The Hive Pro Shop will be open Monday-Friday 9-5 at Lake Olmstead Stadium through Dec. 22nd to stop by and stock up on the new gear for the holidays.

