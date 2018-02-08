GreenJackets to Host Game Day Job Fair at TrueNorth Church

AUGUSTA, GA: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, will be holding our 2018 game day job fair in anticipation of the Inaugural season at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will be hosting the game day job fair on Saturday, February 17th at TrueNorth Church. This job fair is open to all positions that the GreenJackets are hiring for (retail cashiers, parking attendants, on-field assistants, mascots, ushers, video board operators, concession stand cooks & cashiers, servers, bat boys, fun zone attendants, ticket takers, and more).

"TrueNorth Church is excited to partner with the GreenJackets as they make their much-anticipated move to North Augusta." Stated Steve Davis, Lead Pastor of TrueNorth Church. "At TrueNorth, we believe that everyone matters to God and that everyone needs community. Hosting this job fair underscores our commitment to loving our community and seeing people grow. The opportunity for new employment and the new amenities provided by SRP Park will be an exciting addition to an already thriving and beautiful community."

The team is searching for individuals who are fan-friendly, outgoing, hardworking, and willing to have FUN to join the GreenJackets game day Staff for the 2018 baseball season.

"We are excited to partner with our friends at TrueNorth Church to make our final push to fill out our 2018 game day staff," stated Brandon Greene, General Manager. "We are excited to fill in the final pieces to complete our first ever staff at SRP Park."

Event Details:

Who: Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers

When: Saturday, February 17th from 10AM-1PM

Where: TrueNorth Church (1060 W Martintown Rd. North Augusta, SC 29841)

What: GreenJackets All Positions Game Day Job Fair

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.

Applicants who cannot make it on Saturday, February 17th, will have the opportunity to apply during the GreenJackets Weekly Job Fairs that are hosted up at the Home Clubhouse at Lake Olmstead Stadium (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904). The Weekly Job Fairs will be held on Tuesdays (2/13) from 3-5PM and Thursdays (2/8 & 2/15) from 4-7PM.

For more information visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (706) 736-7889.

