GreenJackets to Hold National Anthem Try-Outs

AUGUSTA, GA - The GreenJackets will hold their 2018 National Anthem Auditions on Saturday, February 24th at the Augusta Mall, from 12PM - 2PM. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity allowing contestants the opportunity to perform the Star Spangled Banner for the chance to sing in front of thousands of fans at a GreenJackets home game during the Inaugural Season at SRP Park.

"We are excited to bring our National Anthem Tryouts back to the Augusta Mall again for the second year in a row," said Augusta GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene. "This will be our first and only try-outs to sing the Star Spangled Banner at SRP Park in our inaugural season! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity!

The national anthem auditions can be performed a cappella or with instruments that do not use electricity.

Singers can apply individually or as a group. All applicants/performers can register on Saturday, February 24th at 12PM in the JCPenney center court of the Augusta Mall.

For more information visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (706) 736-7889

WHAT: 2018 Augusta GreenJackets National Anthem Try-Outs

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 2018 12:00PM - 2:00PM

WHERE: Augusta Mall, at the JCPenney Center Court

Performance times are subject to availability. Decisions will not be made the day of the event, and all who audition will be notified at a later date with regards to a performance at SRP Park. All judges' decisions are final.

About the Augusta GreenJackets

The Augusta GreenJackets kick off the Inaugural Season at SRP Park on April 12th against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals). SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, senior living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. Full Season Seats are on-sale now for the GreenJackets 2018 season. To learn more and for a 360-degree view of SRP Park and Riverside Village, visit www.greenjackets2018.com.

