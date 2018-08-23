GreenJackets Team up with Savannah Riverkeeper for Clean up Event

August 23, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have teamed up with the Savannah Riverkeeper to clean up around the Brick Pond Park on Saturday, August 25th from 9AM-11AM.

Event Details:

Who: Volunteers & Media

When: Saturday, August 25th from 9AM-11AM

Where: Brick Ponds (Park at the Municipal Meeting)

The Savannah Riverkeeper and the GreenJackets are looking for volunteers to come out and help with this great community event. To volunteer, follow this link: https://goo.gl/TGUAex

"We are excited to partner with the Savannah Riverkeeper for this community cleanup event and invite the community to come out and join us," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This is just one small example of our commitment to serving the CSRA and we look forward to a great day on Saturday that culminates with a spectacular Fireworks Show at SRP Park."

Volunteers who help clean up have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets for the GreenJackets game Saturday evening and will receive a free t-shirt as well! The Riverkeeper speciality ticket is only $11 for volunteers, and $2 from every ticket purchased will go back to the Savannah Riverkeeper. During the game on Saturday, the GreenJackets will be wearing speciality tie-dye jerseys for which fans can bid on throughout the game. The proceeds from the tie-dye jerseys will go to benefiting the Savannah Riverkeeper.

The GreenJackets take on the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox) on Saturday at SRP Park, First Pitch is slated for 6:05 with gates opening at 4:30PM. State Farm Family Saturday presented by: Anthony & London Thuan kicks off with a Pre-Game Concert at 4:30 featuring Lundy Music (Brent Lundy). It is also the 90's BOOMING Fireworks Show (only 2 fireworks shows left) featuring your favorite 90's tunes and games all night long. The GreenJackets will be wearing speciality tie-dye jerseys for which fans can bid on during the game in our off-the-back player jersey auction. Proceeds from tie-dye jersey auction will benefit the Savannah Riverkeeper. It's SweetWater Night at the ballpark, and fans can purchase any SweetWater Draft product in a collectors cup for only $4. The night will end with another edition of Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run The Bases. Get your tickets at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

