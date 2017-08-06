GreenJackets Take Two in One Day From

News Release

Augusta, GA-The GreenJackets' recent success against the Columbia Fireflies continued Saturday night as the GreenJackets swept the doubleheader winning game one 3-2 and winning 8-0 in game two at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The sweep gave the GreenJackets their third win in a row and their eighth win in the last ten meetings with the Fireflies.

The GreenJackets broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third in game one when Skyler Ewing hit a two-out double and Jose Vizcaino singled him home. Johneshwy Fargas scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to extend the GreenJackets' lead to 3-1.

Stephen Woods was the star on the mound going four innings and striking out six in his start for Augusta. He gave up only one run off six hits. The Fireflies added a run in the sixth against reliever Nolan Riggs to trim the lead to 3-2, but that was all they would get. Patrick Ruotolo pitched a scoreless seventh to record his 12th save of the season.

The GreenJackets jumped all over the Fireflies in game two. After Michael Bernal and Kelvin Beltre hit back-to-back singles to begin the second, Adam Sonabend hit a sacrifice bunt to advance them to second and third. Fargas followed with a single, scoring both runners and putting the GreenJackets on top 2-0. The GreenJackets added an additional two runs that inning to go up 4-0. A pair of runs was added by the GreenJackets in both the fourth and fifth innings to make it 8-0.

The GreenJackets will be back in action Sunday evening for the final game of the four-game series with the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm with the gates opening at 4:00pm.

Raffi Vizcaino (3-5, 5.73) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Gabriel Llanes (5-9, 4.05) for the Fireflies.

