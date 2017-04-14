GreenJackets Put up a Pair of Tracers in Shutout Win

News Release

The Augusta GreenJackets scored three runs in the fourth, three more in the sixth, and one in the eighth on their way to a 7-0 victory over the Columbia Fireflies Friday night at Lake Olmstead Stadium. It was the first home win of the season for the GreenJackets and their second overall.

"When you win it feels great," said Manager Carlos Valderrama. "It does not matter if it is at home or away. It always feels good."

GreenJackets starter Matt Solter pitched five innings of shutout ball and struck out six. Jeff Burke came on in relief to begin the sixth and pitched two scoreless frames. Matt Pope came on and pitched a scoreless eighth and Patrick Ruotolo followed with a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

"He did an amazing job," said Valderrama on Solter's performance. "And the relievers were able to follow him and do the same. It was a great performance by the pitching tonight."

Skyler Ewing and Ryan Kirby hit back to back singles to start the bottom of the fourth. Shawon Dunston followed with a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Brandon Van Horn singled home Ewing to break the scoreless tie. Will Albertson then singled home Kirby to make it 2-0 GreenJackets. Dunston scored the third run of the inning on an RBI groundout by Anthony Marks.

"Today, the team finally put things together," said Valderrama. "We were able to execute with runners in scoring position. Early in the game, we had an opportunity to score with a runner on third but we got kind of excited. Later on we made adjustments and had good situational hitting."

The GreenJackets will be back in action Saturday night for game three of the four game series against the Fireflies at Lake Olmstead Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM with gates opening at 5:00. It is the second reading program night of the season. Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after the game. There will also be postgame fireworks.

Melvin Adon (0-1, 16.20) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets and Merandy Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Fireflies.

The 29th consecutive season of professional baseball in Augusta is underway.

