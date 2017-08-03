GreenJackets Continue Recent Dominance Over

News Release

Augusta, GA-The GreenJackets took the early lead over the Columbia Fireflies Thursday night and did not look back in a 7-2 victory at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The victory gave the GreenJackets their sixth win over the last eight meetings with the Fireflies and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The early lead went to the GreenJackets in the bottom of the first inning when Cristian Paulino led off with a double. Shawon Dunston reached on a bunt single to advance Paulino to third. Paulino then came in to score when Columbia third baseman J.J. Franco missed a snap throw attempt. Dunston advanced to second on the play. With one out, Sandro Fabian singled him home to give the GreenJackets the 2-0 lead.

Jean Angomas led off the bottom of the third with a walk. Skyler Ewing was then hit by pitch advancing Angomas to second. With one out, Fabian singled to load the bases. Michael Bernal hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Angomas to score. Ewing then came in to score on another missed catch on a pick-off attempt. This time by first baseman Vinny Siena.

The GreenJackets pitching also stole the show Thursday night. Caleb Baragar went five innings in his start and allowed one run off four hits and struck out four. The Fireflies greeted him with back-to-back singles to start the game, but he settled down and force Columbia to strand both runners. Sandro Cabrera came on and pitched two and a third innings in relief, striking out three. Nolan Riggs came on and finished the eighth and Patrick Ruotolo tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.

The Fireflies got on the board with a run in the fourth and then added another in the eighth to cut the lead to 4-2. The GreenJackets then added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to blow it open.

The GreenJackets will be back in action Friday night for game two of their four-game series with the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm with the gates opening at 6:00pm.

Domenic Mazza (6-9, 3.25) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Chase Ingram (1-2, 2.35) for the Fireflies.

