GreenJackets Announce Ticket Sales Dates for Clemson vs. Georgia Game

Clemson University to host University of Georgia in North Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in partnership with Clemson University, are excited to announce that on Tuesday, April 10th, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia at SRP Park with first pitch slated for 6:30pm. Individual ticket sales go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 10th at 10am.

"We are very excited to help North Augusta open their new ballpark. We are committed to getting our team in front of as many Clemson people throughout the state as we can, and hope the Clemson folks in the CSRA are as excited as we are that we'll be playing in North Augusta this April." said Clemson Head Baseball Coach Monte Lee.

The GreenJackets & Clemson University will open up VIP ticket sales to this inaugural baseball event to GreenJackets Full Season Seat Holders & Clemson IPTAY on Monday, December 11th 2017 through Friday, December 22nd, 2017. Clemson IPTAY members will receive correspondence from the Clemson Athletic office. GreenJacket SRP Park Full Season Seat Holders will receive information on reserving tickets via email from the GreenJackets Front Office on Monday, December 11th with directions and further instructions.

"The anticipation for this event at SRP Park is growing and the countdown is officially underway," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Clemson University and build this into an annual event here at SRP Park."

Ticket Pricing for the Clemson v. Georgia game:

Club Seats (Both 1st and 3rd Base)- $25 VIP Loge Box- $20 Premier Box- $20 Batter's Box- $15 Dugout Reserved/Reserved- $13 General Admission/Standing Room Only- $10

More information or any questions please contact the GreenJackets Front Office at (706) 736-7889 or email info@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

