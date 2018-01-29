GreenJackets Announce 2018 Half Season Plans are on sale NOW

News Release

3 locations at SRP Park for fans to enjoy the luxury of what Half Season plans offer

AUGUSTA, GA: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that half season plans (35 games) for the 2018 season are now on sale.

The half season plans for the 2018 season will offer fans a smaller commitment of games, 35 games evenly spread through April-September, but will still give these fans exclusive benefits that are only available to season ticket holders.

Some of these benefits include:

Priority pre-sale to non-gameday events Priority pre-sale to GreenJackets post-season tickets Access to online ticket management Ticket exchange program to select 2018 games Early entrance to 2018 games Invitation to one season seat holder event Invitation to VIP GreenJackets batting practice event Personal GreenJackets account representative Same great seats every game 10% off merchandise in the Hive Pro Shop

Fans can choose between two plans which highlight premium promotional games. Plan A consists of the Inaugural Opening Game at SRP Park, Memorial Day Bash and other action-packed promotional nights and fireworks, while Plan B consists of our July 3rd celebration, Labor Day Luau and other action-packed promotional nights and fireworks as well.

The available sections for the half season plans consist of, Batter's Box (Sections 101 & 102), Dugout Reserved (103-106) and Reserved (107-110). Pricing for half season plans is as follows:

Batter's Box- $385 per seat Dugout Reserved- $315 per seat Reserved- $257 per seat

"Our half season plans are perfect for those with busy schedules that still want to be part of the fun at SRP Park. These plans will still allow you get a full menu of promotions - fireworks, giveaways, team autograph sessions and so much more!" stated Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager. "The time is now to become part of the GreenJackets season ticket family"

If you are interested in learning more about the 2018 half season plans, please visit www.greenjackets2018.com or call up to the GreenJackets front office at (706) 736-7889.

