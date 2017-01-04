Greeneville Astros Season Tickets Available Now

The New Year is officially here and that means it's time to begin the countdown until the Astros Opening Day on June 22. While fans still have six months to wait until the first pitch, it's not too early to purchase season tickets for the 2017 season.

Fans looking to see all 34 games at Pioneer Park can purchase a Full Season Ticket Membership for $195. With a discount of up to 36% off of the individual game price, full season ticket members will receive a variety of benefits. These benefits include a Meet and Greet with the team and coaches prior to the season, entry to Pioneer Park 30 minutes prior to the general public, name recognition in the program and in stadium, first right to renew seats each season, 10% off at The Upper Deck Team Store, and a 25% suite discount.

Half Season Ticket Memberships are also available. For $110, members can attend 17 games of their choice. This ticket package saves members 28% off of the individual game price and members will receive the same benefits as Full Season Members.

The Greeneville Astros also offer a seven game Fireworks Membership. For $50, fans will receive tickets for five fireworks nights along with two additional nights of their choice. Additional perks are also available to Fireworks Members including early entry on their seven nights, first right of renewal the following season, and an invitation to the annual Meet and Greet.

Season tickets can be purchased at the Pioneer Park ticket office or over the phone at (423) 638-0411. Ticket office hours are Monday-Friday from 10-5. For more information, visit www.greenevilleastros.com or call the phone number above.

