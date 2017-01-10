Greeneville Astros Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

January 10, 2017 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Astros News Release





The Greeneville Astros coaching staff for the 2017 season has been announced. Leading the Greeneville staff will be first time manager Danny Ortega who will be joined by pitching coach Erick Abreu and hitting coach César Cedeño. Rounding out the staff will be trainer Ben Myers and strength coach Jacob Behara.

"We are excited to see what Danny can do in his first year as a manager", said General Manager David Lane. "He comes to Greeneville with a lot of experience in the Astros minor league system. With the return of César Cedeño and the addition of Erick Abreu, we look forward to the strong leadership the staff will provide to the players."

Danny Ortega joins the Greeneville staff for the first time as a manager after spending the previous six seasons with the Astros on their Dominican Summer League staff. In his time with the DSL team, Ortega served as the hitting coach for three years and as the catching instructor from 2011 to 2014. A former catcher, Ortega played four seasons in the Colorado Rockies system from 1999-2002.

Erick Abreu enters his fourth season as a pitching coach in the Astros system and first in Greeneville after holding the same title with the Gulf Coast League Astros in 2016 and the Dominican Summer League Astros in 2014 and 2015. Abreu spent eleven years in the minor league system from 2002-2013, with five of those season spent with the Astros from 2007-2012.

Returning to Greeneville for his sixth season, César Cedeño will continue his role as the team's hitting coach. The five time Gold Glove Award winner had a 17-year Major League Career which included time with the Astros, Reds, Cardinals, and Dodgers. Cedeño will be in his thirtieth season with the Houston organization. In his time with Greeneville he has helped lead the team to two championship series and one Appalachian League Championship win in 2015.

Ben Myers joins the staff as the athletic trainer for the team. After spending the past two seasons with the Gulf Coast League Astros, he will enter his third season in baseball with Greeneville. Myers earned his Master's degree in physical education with an emphasis in athletic training from the University of South Carolina in 2015.

Jacob Behara begins his first season in Minor League Baseball with the Greeneville Astros. Behara has previously worked with Stetson University and the University of Kansas as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He received both his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences and his Masters of Science in Health and Human Performance from Oklahoma State University-Stillwater.

Opening Day for the 2017 Greeneville Astros will be Thursday, June 22nd. Season tickets are now available. To learn more or to purchase a ticket membership, please visit the Astros' administrative offices located at Pioneer Park on the campus of Tusculum College or call (423) 638-0411. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am-5pm. For more information, visit www.greenevilleastros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Appalachian League Stories from January 10, 2017

Greeneville Astros Announce 2017 Coaching Staff - Greeneville Astros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.