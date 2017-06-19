Greater Nevada Field to Host Walker Hayes at Night in the Country

News Release

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field, in collaboration with Night in the Country, KBUL 98-1 The Bull, and country music superstar Walker Hayes, will host a Night in the Country Kickoff Concert on July 26th. Hayes will join Whiskey Heroes for a night of dancing, drinking and country music. The Greater Nevada Field doors will open at 7:00 PM.

Walker Hayes, born in Mobile, Alabama is an American country music singer. In 2010, he released his first single, Pants. It debuted at #60 on the Hot Country Songs charts dated for the week ending September 18, 2010. With a honey-smooth voice and a gently edgy songwriting approach, country singer Walker Hayes works to the Keith Urban side of things, where pop and country merge with a dose of rock attitude into the emerging 21st-century version of commercial country. Hayes' single 'You Broke Up With Me' reached number 45 on the Billboard Top 100 Country Songs last week, joining the likes of Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.

The Whiskey Heroes, a project of Aaron Henry and Trent Wood, began in 2014. With rock roots surrounded by a country locale, the music formed its unique sound. The first single (Night in the Country) was mixed by Grammy award winning mixer Mark Needham. The band has since added Matt Bailey on rhythm guitar, Max Landis on bass and backup vocals, and Dillon Secklin on drums. With the momentum from their recordings and the addition of the new members, The Whiskey Heroes earned a spot to open for the Night in the Country music festival. Their first full-length self-titled album was released in April 2016.

Tickets for the Night in the Country Kickoff Concert are only $15.00 and will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 21st at http://bit.ly/GNFCountry or by calling (775) 334-4700.


